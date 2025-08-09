Who is Magui Corceiro? Meet Lando Norris's on and off girlfriend who has sparked controversy

Since making waves online at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix, the on-off girlfriend of F1 superstar Lando Norris — Magui Corceiro — has become a frequent guest in the paddock.

With a rumoured relationship dating back to 2023, the pair have reportedly had an on-off link to one another for two years.

However, in 2025 the pair appeared to make their relationship official at the most recent Hungarian Grand Prix, where Corceiro was spotted supporting Norris after his race win and acting very much the couple.

Subsequently, the model has attracted serious attention online, collecting 2.1 million followers on Instagram and 828,000 thousand on TikTok, while also being named as the most influential person on Instagram by Forbes Portugal.

So, who is Magui Corceiro, what is the history between her and Lando Norris and how has she become a divisive figure online?

All you need to know about Magui Corceiro

Who is Magui Corceiro?

Margarida Corceiro is 22-years-old and is best known for being a Portuguese television actress, model, and influencer.

Since the age of 17, she has starred in Portuguese television dramas and even their own version of Strictly Come Dancing (Dancing with the Stars) during their 2020 series.

As a model, she has featured on the cover of Vogue Portugal and has worked with high-profile brands such as Intimissimi, Alo Yoga and Kerastase.

Corceiro also co-founded the eco-conscious swimwear brand Missu, and was named by Forbes as the most influential person on Instagram in Portugal.

"I remember my first reaction was: Wow, that's great! But... me?" she said.

"It's not that I don't believe in my reach or that I don't know that I have an incredible audience that follows me daily, but at that moment, I remembered so many other people who, like me, use Instagram as a platform for work and who could also be on this list."

Corceiro is also known for dating the Portuguese football player Joao Felix from 2019 to 2023.

How long have Magui Corceiro and Lando Norris been together?

Corceiro was first rumoured to be connected to Norris in 2023, when the pair were spotted driving together in Monaco. However, the couple were not spotted again until a year later at the Monte Carlo Masters final in April 2024.

In August of the same year, Norris declared that he was single, which seemingly put an end to rumours that the pair were dating.

However, fast-forward nearly 12 months and Corceiro was seen at this year's Monaco GP supporting the Brit with alongside his mum, Cisca, underneath the podium.

Since then, Norris and Corceiro have been in an official relationship — at least according to the F1 name graphic — although the pair are yet to confirm it themselves.

However, following Norris' win at the Hungarian GP the pair made a not-so-subtle nod to their relationship, where Corceiro congratulated the Brit wearing a McLaren hoodie and gave him a kiss.

Magui Corceiro controversies

As Corceiro's relationship with Norris has emerged into the public, so to has speculation online about the model and controversial actions.

She has drawn criticism and caused huge debate from fans on social media for alleged previous behaviour, which has since circulated on Instagram.

READ MORE: Inside Hamilton's staggering $450M net worth: Ferrari salary, real estate value & more

READ MORE: Alexandra Saint Mleux - Meet the F1 'It Girl', fashionista and girlfriend of Charles Leclerc

READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda

READ MORE: Lily Verstappen-Piquet: Meet the new F1 baby with the incredible DNA

Related