F1's broadcast feed appear to have confirmed Lando Norris’ romantic status during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend, after his rumoured girlfriend was once again spotted in the McLaren garage.

The British racing star is notoriously private about his personal life in interviews and on social media, and was last publicly in a relationship with Portuguese model Luisinha Oliveira.

Norris has since been linked to Portuguese actress and model Margarida Corceiro since 2023, although their relationship allegedly cooled off towards the end of last year.

However, at the 2025 Monaco GP, Corceiro was pictured in the paddock and McLaren garage alongside Norris’ parents Adam and Cisca Norris, supporting the F1 star as he stormed to a victory around Monte Carlo.

In Monaco, Corceiro was only named as a model on F1’s official graphic, but her appearance at the recent Spanish GP seemed to confirm a change in status between her and Norris.

When she once again watched the race in the McLaren garage, F1's graphic popped up and underneath Corceiro’s name it described her as Norris' partner and confirmed their relationship status during lap 46 of the grand prix.

Who is Lando Norris’ girlfriend Margarida Corceiro?

Margarida Corceiro is a Portuguese actress, model and influencer, with two million followers on Instagram and is 22-years-old.

Corceiro also enjoys an acting career on Portuguese television, earning parts in several TVI productions and was a contestant on the fifth edition of the country’s version of Dancing with the Stars in 2020.

The 22-year-old also co-owns a swimwear brand Missus, and appeared in an issue of Vogue Portugal in April 2025.

Corceiro previously dated Portuguese football player Joao Felix from 2019 to 2023, before being linked to Norris when they were pictured together at events such as the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

