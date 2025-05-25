F1 Results Today: Norris takes win on final lap after Monaco Grand Prix shambles

Lando Norris took a comfortable victory at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, cruising around the streets of the Principality for 78 laps.

The win closes the gap between him and team-mate Oscar Piastri to just three points after the Australian's third-place finish, both pulling away from Max Verstappen after the Dutchman finished fourth, having taken his mandatory second pit stop at the very last opportunity.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton handed severe Monaco Grand Prix penalty as FIA issue disqualification ruling

Leclerc closed up on the McLaren driver in the last 15 laps or so, but the infamous Monaco streets were too narrow for him to make a pass.

The FIA had changed the rules of the grand prix to mandate two pitstops in order to theoretically promote a more competitive race, but...it didn't work. The race was comfortably the worst of the season so far, and hopefully the worst of the year.

Fernando Alonso had been looking reasonable for some points before his Mercedes power unit packed in, on a nightmare weekend for Mercedes. George Russell and Kimi Antonelli finished 11th and 18th respectively, having started 14th and 15th.

F1 Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team 1 Lando Norris McLaren 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 6 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 7 Esteban Ocon Haas 8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 9 Alex Albon Williams 10 Carlos Sainz Williams 11 George Russell Mercedes 12 Ollie Bearman Haas 13 Franco Colapinto Alpine 14 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 16 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 17 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 18 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 20 Pierre Gasly Alpine

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

READ MORE: FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty

Related