F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton handed severe Monaco Grand Prix penalty as FIA issue disqualification ruling
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton handed severe Monaco Grand Prix penalty as FIA issue disqualification ruling
An official FIA announcement has confirmed that Lewis Hamilton has been handed a penalty at the Monaco Grand Prix following an incident with long-term rival Max Verstappen.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
The FIA have confirmed the penalty for F1 teams who do not adhere to the new tyre rules at the Monaco Grand Prix, after introducing an update to the Sporting Regulations.
➡️ READ MORE
What is the Monaco Grand Prix curse?
When Charles Leclerc FINALLY won his home grand prix last year around the streets of Monaco, you may have heard that the 'Monaco Grand Prix curse' had been broken.
➡️ READ MORE
TWO F1 stars handed huge FIA penalty verdict at Monaco Grand Prix
Two Formula 1 stars have been investigated by FIA race stewards at the Monaco Grand Prix following alleged red flag infringements.
➡️ READ MORE
Why is F1 Monaco Grand Prix a mandatory two-stop race?
For the first time in F1 history, the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix will be a mandatory two-stop race following complaints over the entertainment value of the race in recent years.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton handed severe Monaco Grand Prix penalty as FIA issue disqualification ruling
- 7 minutes ago
F1 Race Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 42 minutes ago
Why F1 stars will pit after ONE LAP at Monaco Grand Prix
- 57 minutes ago
F1 2025 Monaco Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo tribute made as Liam Lawson takes aim at F1 legend - F1 News Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
What is the Monaco Grand Prix curse?
- Yesterday 22:57
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 23 - 25 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul