F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton handed severe Monaco Grand Prix penalty as FIA issue disqualification ruling

An official FIA announcement has confirmed that Lewis Hamilton has been handed a penalty at the Monaco Grand Prix following an incident with long-term rival Max Verstappen.

FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty

The FIA have confirmed the penalty for F1 teams who do not adhere to the new tyre rules at the Monaco Grand Prix, after introducing an update to the Sporting Regulations.

What is the Monaco Grand Prix curse?

When Charles Leclerc FINALLY won his home grand prix last year around the streets of Monaco, you may have heard that the 'Monaco Grand Prix curse' had been broken.

TWO F1 stars handed huge FIA penalty verdict at Monaco Grand Prix

Two Formula 1 stars have been investigated by FIA race stewards at the Monaco Grand Prix following alleged red flag infringements.

Why is F1 Monaco Grand Prix a mandatory two-stop race?

For the first time in F1 history, the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix will be a mandatory two-stop race following complaints over the entertainment value of the race in recent years.

