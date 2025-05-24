TWO F1 stars handed huge FIA penalty verdict at Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1 stars Franco Colapinto and Carlos Sainz were both investigated by FIA race stewards at the Monaco Grand Prix, following alleged red flag infringements.

Colapinto's incident happened during the third and final practice session around the iconic circuit, following a late red flag that was waved after a crash for Lewis Hamilton at the end of the session.

However, Sainz was called to see the stewards a day after his alleged infringement that was noted from Friday's FP2 session.

Young Argentine Colapinto and Williams star Sainz faced a nervous wait to find out their punishment, after Oliver Bearman was hit with a mammoth 10-place grid drop for a similar incident during Friday practice.

However, both Sainz and Colapinto escaped without further punishment, with the FIA confirming in an official statement that, despite Sainz being summoned by stewards, both drivers would face no further action.

Colapinto struggles to make an impression

Earlier during FP3, Colapinto was also involved in an impeding incident featuring one of the Haas cars. While this will not be investigated by stewards due to just being in practice, it suggests that the 22-year-old is struggling to adapt to the demands of the historic circuit in his first appearance in an F1 car in Monaco.

Colapinto recently made his Alpine debut, having been promoted from the reserve driver role after just six races, following the disappointing performances of predecessor Jack Doohan.

He has been given three simple rules by Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore, with the Italian stating last week: "He needs to be fast, not crash, and score points. I'm only asking him these three things - not 10."

Sainz and Colapinto will still be in with a chance of points having not picked up any kind of grid drop penalty, as long as they can both keep it out of the barriers during qualifying and grab themselves a good starting spot.

