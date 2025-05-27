LEGO Monaco Grand Prix tipped to solve F1's most boring race

Formula 1 has been hit with an interesting suggestion from a champion of the sport after what many are labelling a failed attempt at spicing up the Monaco Grand Prix.

Despite the event's historic significance on the calendar, Monaco has frequently been slammed for becoming the most boring race of the season after modern F1 machinery has continued to grow in recent years, making it nearly impossible to overtake.

Ahead of this year's event, the FIA conjured up the idea of making the race a mandatory two-stopper but this failed to shake up the order, leaving the world of F1 free to throw hilarious suggestions into the ring on how to improve it.

Two drivers who suffered greatly from this year's two-stop rule were George Russell and Max Verstappen, with the reigning champion forced to give up his race lead on the last lap of this year's grand prix to perform the second pit stop.

Russell was also not impressed by the rule change and after failing to finish in the points, headed straight to the media after Sunday's race to suggest a flurry of Mario Kart-style tactics F1's governing body could look into for next year's event.

F1 inundated with wild Monaco pitches after 2025 fail

The 27-year-old had clearly lost the plot after crawling around Monte Carlo for two hours, suggesting sprinklers should be introduced at Monaco, an idea GPFans aren't sure the Mercedes strategists would be too happy about!

Despite Russell's personal vendetta against the Monaco GP, his suggestion wasn't far off of another made by 1996 champion Damon Hill.

The former Williams star took to social media to suggest a change for next year's event after a recent tweak to a race weekend proved an instant success on the grid.

Earlier this month, fans and drivers were treated to a LEGO F1 race which replaced the standard drivers parade at the Miami GP. The hilarious event proved to be the best part of the weekend and brought Pierre Gasly near to tears having laughed so much throughout.

Even seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton dropped a full recording on TikTok where his cackle could be heard over the top of the light-hearted event which, unlike the FIA's two-stop rule, clearly worked at bringing something new and entertaining to a race weekend.

With drivers not having to worry too much about the consequences of their racing tactics, car damage or FIA penalties, perhaps bringing LEGO to Monaco could be the only way to keep this race on the calendar.

