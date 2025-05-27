Furious Max Verstappen claim revealed after Monaco pile-up

Williams Academy driver Victor Martins delivered a furious comparison to four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen following a chaotic crash in Monaco last weekend.

Whilst F1's eighth race of the 2025 championship failed to prove the iconic event deserves to remain on the modern calendar, the F2 feature race was not short of drama.

In Sunday's main F1 event, Verstappen was forced to give up his grand prix lead on the last lap in order to adhere to the mandatory two-stop rule the FIA introduced for the 2025 Monaco GP, meaning the Dutchman only managed a P4 finish in the principality.

In F2 however, it was the first lap of the race which saw the most action after an error at Turn 1 from McLaren junior Alex Dunne.

The Irishman caused a massive 11-car pile-up on Sunday after getting a poor launch off the line having started in pole position, with Martins taking the lead early on before being taken out by Dunne.

Monaco F2 race ends in chaos

The race was red-flagged before the pack had even made it past the first corner, with championship leader Dunne ruled out along with Williams junior Martins, Richard Verschoor, Gabriele Mini, Ritomo Miyata, Pepe Marti and Max Esterson.

Following the monumental crash, Martins was caught in conversation with Red Bull junior Marti, with both drivers visibly annoyed over the circumstances which prevented them from racing in Monaco.

Marti could be heard describing Dunne as 'insane', whilst Martins delivered an amusing comparison to F1's reigning champion.

In a clip which has picked up attention on social media following the eventful race in Monaco, the 23-year-old Frenchman joined Marti in criticising Dunne, saying: "He thinks he's Max Verstappen!"

Victor Martins about Dunne: "He thinks he's Max Verstappen!"



