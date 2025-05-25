Monaco race hit by CARNAGE after opening lap red flag chaos
A support race at the Monaco Grand Prix started with carnage on Sunday morning, as a pile-up of cars caused a red flag on the opening lap.
Alongside Formula 1, support series Formula 2, Formula 3 and the Porsche Supercup also raced at the Circuit de Monaco, but it was the huge incident on lap one of the F2 race that made headlines.
Pole sitter Alex Dunne battled Victor Martins for the lead as they headed into Sainte-Devote, where the Frenchman enjoyed a fantastic launch to take the lead but the McLaren junior driver turned straight into him and pummelled his rival into the barriers.
However, the chaos did not end there, with Dunne’s car blocking the path of the following cars and causing a massive pile-up of 11 racers at Turn 1, with a red flag instantly deployed.
Alongside Dunne and Martins, Richard Verschoor, Gabriele Minì, Ritomo Miyata, Josep María Martí, Max Esterson were also involved in the incident and wiped out of the race.
Two virtual safety cars, a full safety car and another red flag later, the chaotic F2 race was eventually won by Jak Crawford with only 13 drivers finishing Sunday’s feature race.
F2 and Porsche Supercup Monaco races start with carnage
Not only was the F2 race a dramatic affair, but so was the Porsche Supercup's outing in Monaco, where a similar multi-car pile up took place.
This time the incident happened on the exit of Sainte-Devote, where Marvin Klien, Keagan Masters, Gianmarco Quaresmini, Wouter Boerekamps, Jaap van Lagen, Kas Haverkort, Alexander Tauscher, and Sebastian Freymuth all crashed out of the race.
Not only did the pile-up result in a red flag, but the incident also caused a huge fuel leak out on track.
