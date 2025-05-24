FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty

The FIA have confirmed the penalty for F1 teams who do not adhere to the new tyre rules at the Monaco Grand Prix, after introducing an update to the Sporting Regulations.

For the 2025 race at the Circuit de Monaco, all 20 drivers will have to make two mandatory pit stops with the World Motor Sport Council adding the change to bolster the entertainment value of the grand prix.

However, if a driver fails to stop twice they could be hit with a severe penalty, with the FIA detailing the punishment in Article 30.5 m) of the Sporting Regulations.

The rule details that any driver who fails to meet these requirements will be disqualified, unless the race is suspended and cannot be re-started.

Article 30.5 m) continues: “For the race in Monaco, if the race is suspended and cannot be re-started, 30 seconds will be added to the elapsed time of any driver who did not, when required to do so, use at least two specifications of dry-weather tyre during the race, or who did not use at least three sets of tyres of any specification during the race.

“Furthermore, an additional 30 seconds will be added to the elapsed time of any driver who used only one set of tyres of any specification during the race.”

The Monaco GP has been criticised over the years for its increasingly boring spectacle, with the cars too wide to overtake around the narrow street circuit.

During the opening practice sessions of the 2025 Monaco GP, drivers also complained about the traffic with multiple drivers having their laps ruined by impeding cars - including home-hero Charles Leclerc who collided into the back of Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin.

However, the iconic race is here to stay on the F1 calendar, with the Monaco GP agreeing a new six-year deal with the sport and will continue to feature on the schedule until 2031.

F1’s attempt to introduce more variables with the mandatory two-stop is essential for the continued spectacle of the race, and its success will be fundamental to the health of the Monaco GP.

