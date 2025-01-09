Huge Monaco Grand Prix decision made after Spa F1 snub

close global

A decision on the future of the Monaco Grand Prix has been made by F1 fans following the news that Spa will be absent from the calendar in years to come.

F1 confirmed that the Belgian Grand Prix will receive a multi-year contract extension, however Spa will not be on the calendar in 2028 and 2030.

And in a recent GPFans poll, we gave F1 fans the opportunity to vote for the grand prix they wish they could axe off the calendar, in a series of votes following the end of the 2024 season.

From the unluckiest F1 driver, to the best grand prix of 2024, fans have been making their voices heard in our end of season awards.

Charles Leclerc is the latest Monaco GP winner
The Monaco GP has often been described as boring

Which race should be removed from the F1 calendar?

In a vote deciding which race should be removed from the calendar, a staggering 42 per cent believed the Monaco Grand Prix should be go, despite Charles Leclerc’s home heroics in 2024.

The Monaco GP is often criticised for its lack of action around the tight and twisty street circuit, where the winner is often determined in qualifying.

Las Vegas was also deemed unpopular by F1 fans, with the grand prix receiving the second most votes at 15 per cent, with its fellow American race the Miami GP following closely behind in third with 10 per cent of the share.

It seemed street circuits were unpopular, as Saudi Arabia also received 10 per cent of the vote, whereas European circuits such as Monza, Zandvoort and Barcelona only amassed two per cent.

Nine per cent voted for an other unnamed grands prix, but it was clear F1 fans do not enjoy the Monaco GP despite it's place on the calendar.

