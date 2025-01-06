close global

Verstappen announces Kelly Piquet marriage UPDATE

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has announced a marriage update with his partner Kelly Piquet.

The four-time world title holder has been in a relationship with the Brazilian model since 2020, with Piquet frequently spotted in the paddock supporting her partner.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull team announce driver change as Horner suffers MAJOR setback

READ MORE: Red Bull F1 exit revealed in £119 MILLION blow

Piquet is also the daughter of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet, who claimed his titles in 1981, 1983 and 1987.

The 36-year-old frequently shares an insight into her relationship and family life with Verstappen via her Instagram, including a recent lavish winter ski break during the off-season.

Kelly Piquet frequently attends F1 races
Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen at 2024 FIA Awards

Verstappen discusses marriage with Kelly Piquet

Verstappen and Piquet are often joined by her daughter Penelope, born in 2019 during Piquet's relationship with former Red Bull F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

However, Penelope will be joined by another sibling soon, with the couple revealing at the end of 2024 that they would be expecting their first child together.

Following the exciting announcement, Blick inquired further into their relationship, and asked Verstappen if marriage was on the cards.

"Not yet, but it will probably happen soon," Verstappen said, in an exciting update for fans of the couple.

READ MORE: Hamilton hands out Verstappen THRASHING after shock F1 champion defeat

Red Bull Max Verstappen Kelly Piquet Daniil Kvyat Nelson Piquet Penelope
F1 Standings

