Kelly Piquet reveals lavish Verstappen celebrations in major event

Reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has been pictured welcoming in the New Year in style with his pregnant partner Kelly Piquet.

The Red Bull F1 star and Brazilian model have been together since 2020, and recently announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The Dutchman could relax heading into the 2024 season finale last month having already secured the drivers' title for a fourth consecutive time back at the Las Vegas GP in November.

Verstappen topped off an already successful year on track at the final race in Abu Dhabi with the announcement that Piquet was expecting a baby, revealing his delight at the news and that he is already prepared for the new arrival.

The news came prior to confirmation of another major change for the 27-year-old next season, where he will have to adjust to racing alongside a new team-mate at Red Bull.

Kelly Piquet can often be seen supporting Max Verstappen trackside during a grand prix weekend

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet celebrated 2025 as a family

Verstappen parties in F1 break

Following the conclusion of the 2024 season, Red Bull finally confirmed that Verstappen's team-mate of four years, Sergio Perez, would not be returning to the outfit.

Instead, Christian Horner's team opted to promote Liam Lawson from their junior F1 team, VCARB, giving the Kiwi racer a chance to prove himself against the four-time champion.

As the stars of the track gear up for a whole host of challenges in 2025, Verstappen and his partner Piquet partied on a skiing holiday, joined by family and friends to bring in the New Year.

Piquet posted to her personal Instagram page: "A beautiful start to 2025 with special people 💫 #HappyNewYear," alongside a collection of images showing off her baby bump, appearing loved-up with Verstappen and her daughter, Penelope.

