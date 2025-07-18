Mercedes F1 star Valtteri Bottas takes on new role in unusual appearance

Mercedes F1 star Valtteri Bottas has been joking around in an unusual new role for the team, showing up as a member of their in-house media.

The Finnish racing driver, who has been linked with moves away from Mercedes to the likes of Alpine and Cadillac this season, was filmed at the back of a media gathering while young driver Kimi Antonelli was being interviewed.

In a post on the team's Instagram page, reserve driver Bottas could be seen raising his hand and asking Antonelli a question about how important it was to have a solid third driver within a team.

Antonelli and the rest of the press conference room had a little chuckle, before the 18-year-old gave a very professional answer about how Bottas has supported him in his rookie season in the series.

Bottas returned to the Silver Arrows for 2025 as cover in case either Antonelli or team-mate George Russell found themselves unable to race at any point this year, but he is also involved in the development of the Brackley outfit's F1 machinery, through simulation programmes and the testing of previous cars (TPC) programme.

In the light-hearted social media stunt, Bottas was described as a 'new member' of the media, as the Finn took on an unusual yet fictional role within the team, but the reality remains that the 35-year-old is on the hunt for a new seat in the sport.

Valtteri Bottas previously drove alongside Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Will Bottas leave Mercedes?

Bottas has been linked with a move to both Cadillac and Alpine in recent weeks as discussions over a reshuffle across the grid ramp up halfway through the season.

Some reports have even suggested Alpine could do with signing Bottas before the 2025 campaign concludes due to the ongoing struggles of Franco Colapinto, but neither party have confirmed or denied the speculation, with Alpine star Pierre Gasly labelling the rumours as 'noise'.

However, when Colapinto replaced Doohan back in May, it was revealed by Flavio Briatore that the move was likely just the first of a few driver line-up changes this season as they attempt to nail down a stable driver duo for 2026.

With 10 race wins in F1 under his belt, Bottas is a desirable target for a number of teams, and the new Cadillac outfit are said to want at least one experienced racer for their first season in the sport next year as well.

With the 2026 regulation changes looming, Bottas appears to be in high demand, with the Finn preparing for a full-time return by taking part in some TPC runs with Mercedes in Jerez earlier this week.

The Silver Arrows team principal Toto Wolff has already stated that he will not stand in the way of Bottas if he was to be offered a full-time seat on the grid, although whether such a return could come sooner rather than later remains to be seen.

