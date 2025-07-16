Bottas in private F1 test as rumours swirl over Cadillac partnership with Perez

Alpine and Cadillac target Valtteri Bottas has been conducting private tests with Mercedes as he seeks to get F1 race ready.

The Finnish driver is currently serving as Mercedes' test and reserve driver having been sacked by Sauber at the end of the 2024 season, but Bottas has been linked with a move to Alpine to replace Franco Colapinto for the rest of 2025.

Bottas has also been named as one of the main contenders for a full-time seat with the new Cadillac team in 2026, alongside Sergio Perez, as the American outfit look for experience for their first season in the sport.

Now, the 10-time grand prix winner has taken to X to reveal that he has conducted two days of behind-closed-doors testing with Mercedes in Jerez as part of their testing of previous cars (TPC) programme.

Bottas can be seen taking to the track in the team's car from 2023, and he revealed that he completed 113 laps of the track on the first day of the test.

Valtteri Bottas is Mercedes' reserve driver

Where will Bottas race in 2026?

Should Bottas be snapped up by Cadillac for 2026, it would likely mean a union of the two supporting cast members of the thrilling 2021 world championship battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Perez helped his Red Bull team-mate to claim drivers' title success for the first time that year, while Bottas' performances were enough to clinch Mercedes the constructors' championship.

His old Mercedes team are currently helping to prepare Bottas for a move, and team principal Toto Wolff revealed that they would not stand in the 35-year-old's way, should another team want to offer him a chance back on the grid.

Alpine are also seemingly interested in a swoop for the vastly experienced Finnish driver, but they would likely have to offer him a multi-year contract in order to beat Cadillac to his signature.

Following the struggles of both Colapinto and Jack Doohan in 2025, the Enstone-based outfit may think that it's time to go with experience, with 2026 set to be a huge year for the outfit as new regulations come sweeping into the sport.

113 laps in the bag today. More tomorrow @CircuitoJerez 🏁 pic.twitter.com/QPFfTizmfR — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) July 14, 2025

