Cadillac F1 team principal Graeme Lowdon has lifted the lid on why the 2026 newcomers are taking their time to announce their driver line-up.

The American outfit will make their debut on the grid next year, when they will become the sport's 11th team.

But fans are growing increasingly frustrated to to find out who will be behind the wheel come lights out in Melbourne next March.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 ahead of last weekend's British Grand Prix, Lowdon revealed that those fans won't have to wait much longer.

"The main focus up to now has been building the car," he admitted. "I think if we reach Melbourne and there was no car for a driver to drive then nobody would thank us at all.

"But that said, we are advancing discussions with a number of drivers… I would say watch this space."

Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon insists they will soon confirm their F1 driver pairing

Lowdon discusses Bottas links

A host of big names have been linked with the vacant seats, with the likes of former Red Bull star Sergio Perez and 10-time grands prix winner Valtteri Bottas among the favourites.

The Finn, who is currently reserve driver at Mercedes after losing his Sauber seat at the end of 2024, has done little to play down the rumours.

Just last month, Bottas posted a video of himself next to a Cadillac road car on social media and wrote: "Do we like this seat?"

When asked by Sky F1's Craig Slater if fans were reading too much into the cheeky clip, Lowdon responded: "Well, it shows he’s bought a Cadillac!"

The British businessman then discussed what the team are looking for in their first driver line-up, saying: "In terms of selecting drivers, there’s a real mix of skills.

"We’re very lucky at the minute, we’re out of synchronisation with the other teams at present, we’ve got a little bit of time and we can spend that time making sure that when we do announce the driver line-up, it will be the right one.

"We hope that the fans will be excited by it as well and hopefully excited by the fact that there’s a new team on the grid that they can follow."

