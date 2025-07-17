Bottas 'working on' stunning F1 return as Mercedes star responds to Cadillac and Alpine rumours

Valtteri Bottas has admitted he is looking at 'all the options', as the 10-time grand prix winner looks for a return to full-time F1 racing.

Bottas was axed by Sauber at the end of last year following a point-less season, but was quickly snapped up by Mercedes as their test and reserve driver.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said that the team won't stand in the way should Bottas be offered a chance to get back onto the F1 grid by another team, and Bottas himself has admitted that talks are ongoing.

Alpine have been linked with a swoop for the 35-year-old as their young drivers Franco Colapinto and Jack Doohan have struggled in 2025, while Cadillac are also said to be interested in acquiring his services for 2026.

Cadillac will join the F1 grid in 2026, opening up two new spaces for drivers, and they have said that they want at least one experienced racer to take them into their first season.

Speaking at the British Grand Prix, Bottas said that he is looking for a way back into full-time racing: "Like I said all year long, I miss racing," he told F1TV's Laura Winter. "It's getting more and more difficult to follow.

"We're working on it, and looking at all the options. I just want to get back to racing so hopefully eventually there will be news but nothing yet."

Valtteri Bottas is currently Mercedes' reserve driver

Who will sign Bottas?

Alpine and Cadillac don't seem to be the only options on the table for Bottas. The Finnish driver cheekily offered his services to Red Bull earlier this year, and with their driver lineup seemingly unsettled heading into 2026, he could offer them an experienced head.

Bottas could also opt to move away from F1 in order to be involved in full-time racing once more, as his Mercedes reserve driver predecessor Mick Schumacher did by moving to the World Endurance Championship.

Alpine may be looking to sign Bottas for the rest of the 2025 season, but that would likely be a deal that included at least the 2026 season too, with new regulations making it a crucial year for the Enstone-based outfit.

When Colapinto replaced Doohan back in May, it was revealed by Flavio Briatore that it would likely be one of a few driver lineup changes as they attempt to nail down a stable lineup for 2026.

With 10 race wins in F1 under his belt, Bottas is a desirable target for a number of teams, and he should have plenty of options to be able to make a stunning return to F1.

