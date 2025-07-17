F1 News Today: Christian Horner's painful Red Bull admission surfaces as key update issued

Christian Horner's response as to which team he would join if he were to ever leave Red Bull has surfaced, and the answer is heartbreaking.

Fernando Alonso issues major timeline update over Aston Martin F1 contract

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso has issued an update on his future amid questions over whether he may quit the sport for good.

F1 2025 Driver Ratings: Hamilton 4/10, Verstappen 6, Norris 7 at halfway stage

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris reach the halfway stage of the 2025 F1 season as the only two viable candidates for the drivers' title.

McLaren are dominating out the front, but those behind them have not all enjoyed the same level of success.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari have been left scratching their heads; while Max Verstappen is yet again single-handedly carrying a lacklustre Red Bull team.

Here are how the F1 drivers and teams have fared at the halfway mark of the season....

Sky F1 pundit demands apology from star driver after X-RATED outburst

Sky Germany pundit and former F1 star Ralf Schumacher has called Lance Stroll to apologise to his team after an incident at the British Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton can FINALLY get elbows out for Ferrari at Belgian GP

Lewis Hamilton is not meant to finish P4. The champion knows it. Ferrari understands this form cannot continue, and F1 fans are certainly sick of seeing it weekend after weekend.

