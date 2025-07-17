F1 News Today: Christian Horner's painful Red Bull admission surfaces as key update issued
F1 News Today: Christian Horner's painful Red Bull admission surfaces as key update issued
Christian Horner's response as to which team he would join if he were to ever leave Red Bull has surfaced, and the answer is heartbreaking.
➡️ READ MORE
Fernando Alonso issues major timeline update over Aston Martin F1 contract
Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso has issued an update on his future amid questions over whether he may quit the sport for good.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 2025 Driver Ratings: Hamilton 4/10, Verstappen 6, Norris 7 at halfway stage
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris reach the halfway stage of the 2025 F1 season as the only two viable candidates for the drivers' title.
McLaren are dominating out the front, but those behind them have not all enjoyed the same level of success.
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari have been left scratching their heads; while Max Verstappen is yet again single-handedly carrying a lacklustre Red Bull team.
Here are how the F1 drivers and teams have fared at the halfway mark of the season....
➡️ READ MORE
Sky F1 pundit demands apology from star driver after X-RATED outburst
Sky Germany pundit and former F1 star Ralf Schumacher has called Lance Stroll to apologise to his team after an incident at the British Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Lewis Hamilton can FINALLY get elbows out for Ferrari at Belgian GP
Lewis Hamilton is not meant to finish P4. The champion knows it. Ferrari understands this form cannot continue, and F1 fans are certainly sick of seeing it weekend after weekend.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Christian Horner's painful Red Bull admission surfaces as key update issued
- 12 minutes ago
F1 star Yuki Tsunoda asks fans for HELP in social media plea
- Yesterday 22:57
Sky F1 pundit demands apology from star driver after X-RATED outburst
- Yesterday 21:57
F1 2025 Driver Ratings: Hamilton 4/10, Verstappen 6, Norris 7 at halfway stage
- Yesterday 20:57
Lewis Hamilton can FINALLY get elbows out for Ferrari at Belgian GP
- Yesterday 19:57
Christian Horner's HEARTBREAKING response to which F1 team he'll join after Red Bull
- Yesterday 18:57
Most read
FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
- 29 june
F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
- 13 july
F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
- 1 july
Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
- 12 july
Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
- 14 july
Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
- 1 july