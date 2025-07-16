F1 2025 Driver Ratings: Hamilton 4/10, Verstappen 6, Norris 7 at halfway stage

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris reach the halfway stage of the 2025 F1 season as the only two viable candidates for the drivers' title.

McLaren are dominating out the front, but those behind them have not all enjoyed the same level of success.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari have been left scratching their heads; while Max Verstappen is yet again single-handedly carrying a lacklustre Red Bull team.

Here are how the F1 drivers and teams have fared at the halfway mark of the season.

The fastest car by some distance. Would be a 10 if the team got their act together over an underlying tension between Norris and Piastri that could yet bubble over.

Oscar Piastri 9/10

The Aussie star has come of age in 2025. Piastri will do whatever it takes to win the drivers' title this year and has been relentless in his pursuit of victory at McLaren.

Lando Norris 7/10

Could easily be leading the drivers' standings with a few better Saturdays and fewer silly mistakes. Still very much in the hunt and expect Norris to come into his own as the season progresses.

Will they ever get their strategy right? Two costly disqualifications in China and persistent ride height issues have compromised their 2025 season.

The champion has lost his flair in 2025, only managing a best finish of P4 in 12 grands prix. Hamilton has also been unable to overtake Nico Hulkenberg in a Sauber at both the Spanish and British GP.

Leclerc has out-qualified team-mate Hamilton on eight occasions in 2025, and has achieved four podium finishes in a sub-standard SF-25. However, several mistakes at Silverstone proved costly and Leclerc failed to finish in the top 10.

Still struggling to find consistency, Mercedes remain in touching distance of Ferrari in the constructors' championship. The only team to win alongside McLaren and Max Verstappen, Mercedes are a team on the rise.

A race victory in Canada and five podium finishes in 2025; what more does Russell have to do to secure Mercedes deal? When the car performs, the Brit rarely makes a mistake.

Kimi Antonelli 6/10

At first an impressive rookie season for Antonelli, claiming his first pole position and then a podium in Canada. However, a costly crash with Verstappen in Austria has highlighted his inexperience and hampered his momentum in 2025.

Red Bull 3/10

Sauber have scored more points than Red Bull in the last three races, their persistent second seat problems and Christian Horner's axe signal a team in crisis. Verstappen's future with the team is also unstable due to performance issues.

Max Verstappen 6/10

Two race wins for Verstappen in that RB21 is a major achievement and the Dutchman is outperforming the car by a mile. However, Verstappen's purposeful collision with Russell in Barcelona was an unnecessary move, and a mistake that has cost him dearly in the championship.

A promising start to the season with Racing Bulls earnt Tsunoda a Red Bull promotion. Since then, the Japanese driver has been nowhere near his team-mate or the top 10 as he has struggled to master the RB21.

A roaring start to the year for Williams where consistent top 10 finishes have ensured they have already surpassed their points tally from 2024. However, the team have struggled with reliability since Barcelona with both drivers struggling on a Saturday.

Alex Albon 8/10

There were concerns Albon would be overshadowed by new team-mate Carlos Sainz in 2025, but so far he has proven to be the superior team-mate. Albon has rarely put a foot wrong and helped boost Williams this season.

Carlos Sainz 4/10

A rather anonymous season for Sainz in his first season with Williams, and has struggled in a similar way to Hamilton at his new team. More consistent points scoring is needed to help Williams hold onto to fifth in the constructors'.

Sauber 7/10

Sauber are another team who have majorly improved in 2025, as new team principal Jonathan Wheatley prepares for Audi's takeover. To hold off Hamilton in a Ferrari on two occasions is also impressive.

Nico Hulkenberg 8/10

A podium at Silverstone was a just reward for Hulkenberg's results over his F1 career, and clearly still has great speed at 37-years-old. The German could not be doing more for a small team like Sauber.

Gabriel Bortoleto 4/10

Still prone to rookie errors and not yet a consistent points scorer. Sauber have clearly improved, and Bortoleto needs to convert his qualifying pace to top 10 finishes.

Racing Bulls 6/10

Red Bull's sister team have managed to outpace them on more than one occasion in 2025, and clearly have a better car to handle than the RB21.

Isack Hadjar 6/10

One of the better performing rookies in 2025, and has scored a healthy amount of points thus far. Hadjar needs to stop making costly errors such as is crash into Antonelli at Silverstone.

Liam Lawson 4/10

It is difficult to banish Lawson's awful start to 2025 with Red Bull, but has been offered some leniency due to Tsunoda's own struggles. Lawson has slowly started to recover into a points-scoring driver at recent events.

Aston Martin 3/10

Adrian Newey has been unable to wave his magic wand to help Aston Martin in 2025 and the team are in no man's land. A frustrating year for Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin.

Fernando Alonso 4/10

Alonso is still a lot quicker than team-mate Lance Stroll, and has managed to score points in some races. Otherwise, it has been one of Alonso's worst F1 seasons to date. Unlucky, yes - but still miserable for the Spaniard.

Lance Stroll 3/10

Unable to consistently beat his team-mate Alonso, and has also struggled to score regular points for Aston Martin. Ahead in the standings but that doesn't paint the whole picture.

What can you say about Haas? The team have once again slipped towards the back of the grid and struggle to regularly fight for top 10 positions.

Ocon has managed to keep Haas from the bottom of the standings' with five top 10 finishes in 2025. Other than that, the Frenchman has endured a rather anonymous season thus far.

Ollie Bearman 3/10

A lot of expectation was heaped on Bearman, but so far has been unable to perform any miracles for Haas. The youngster has also found himself penalised by the stewards far to frequently, and clearly needs a refresh of the F1 rulebook.

Alpine 2/10

A woeful year for Alpine. They are at the bottom of the standings and can't decide which driver is best for their car, nor do they have a stable team principal.

Gasly is single-handedly keeping the Alpine team afloat with his performances. For this, he ought to be commended.

Franco Colapinto 2/10

Unfortunately, Colapinto's return to F1 has done little to bolster his reputation. The Argentine driver has crashed far too often and has still failed to achieve the very thing he was employed to do - score points.

