F1 Practice Today: Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Practice Today: Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 heads to Spain for the first time under the new regulations
The European leg of the 2026 F1 campaign is well and truly underway as the championship heads to Spain this weekend for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.
The Spanish GP label no longer belongs to the event in Catalonia thanks to the introduction of the Madring circuit, which will appear on the calendar for the first time in September this year.
After a surprisingly chaotic run in Monaco last weekend, 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli returns once again as the championship leader, this time with an even bigger lead and a new title rival.
After two back-to-back P2 finishes, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has leapfrogged George Russell in the drivers' standings, with the 28-year-old now seemingly fighting for his future at the Silver Arrows. If Antonelli manages to take victory on Sunday in Barcelona, it will not only be his sixth consecutive win, but it will also match Russell's entire grand prix win record.
It's all to play for in Barcelona this weekend and proceedings get underway today (Friday, June 12) with the first two of three scheduled practice sessions.
Will Antonelli get into Russell's head early on in Barcelona by topping the timesheets during Friday practice? Tune in to find out.
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F1 Practice Times - 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix
Just like last time out in Monaco, the Barcelona-Catalunya GP will host two practice sessions on Friday, with FP1 kicking off the weekend at 1:30pm local time (CEST) and 12:30 BST before FP2 takes place later that day at 5pm local time, or 4pm BST.
Saturday will then see the third and final free practice session of the weekend take place at 12:30 CEST which will be 11:30 BST on Saturday morning for anyone tuning in from the UK.
Find the practice session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday, June 12, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|13:30 Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|12:30 Friday
|United States (ET)
|07:30 Friday
|United States (CT)
|06:30 Friday
|United States (PT)
|04:30 Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|08:30 Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|19:30 Friday
|Australia (ACT)
|21:00 Friday
|Australia (AET)
|21:30 Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|05:30 Friday
|Japan (JST)
|20:30 Friday
|China (CST)
|19:30 Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|13:30 Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|14:30 Friday
|India (IST)
|17:00 Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|19:30 Friday
|Turkey (TRT)
|14:30 Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|15:30 Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|14:30 Friday
Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Free Practice 2 (FP2) - Friday, June 12, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|17:00 Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|16:00 Friday
|United States (ET)
|11:00 Friday
|United States (CT)
|10:00 Friday
|United States (PT)
|08:00 Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|12:00 Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|23:00 Friday
|Australia (ACT)
|00:30 Saturday
|Australia (AET)
|01:00 Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|09:00 Friday
|Japan (JST)
|00:00 Saturday
|China (CST)
|23:00 Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|17:00 Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|18:00 Friday
|India (IST)
|20:30 Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|23:00 Friday
|Turkey (TRT)
|18:00 Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|19:00 Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|18:00 Friday
Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Free Practice 3 (FP3) - Saturday, June 13, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|12:30 Saturday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|11:30 Saturday
|United States (ET)
|06:30 Saturday
|United States (CT)
|05:30 Saturday
|United States (PT)
|03:30 Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|07:30 Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|18:30 Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|20:00 Saturday
|Australia (AET)
|20:30 Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|04:30 Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|19:30 Saturday
|China (CST)
|18:30 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|12:30 Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|13:30 Saturday
|India (IST)
|16:00 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|18:30 Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|13:30 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|14:30 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|13:30 Friday
How to watch the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
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