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Hamilton with pink F1 helmet on in Ferrari race suit on Monaco GP grid

F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied

Hamilton with pink F1 helmet on in Ferrari race suit on Monaco GP grid — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied

The final classification from the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Here is the final F1 classification from the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix as confirmed by the FIA.

It was a dramatic Sunday in Monaco, where multiple drivers were penalised for speeding infringements in the pitlane; but the race really turned on its head during the final laps.

A crash from Lance Stroll triggered a safety car, during which George Russell failed to serve his five-second time penalty and was slammed with a drive through which saw him drop out of the points completely.

The drama didn't end there, with Charles Leclerc then crashing on the safety car restart and triggering a red flag, as the FIA fixed the tarmac that was breaking away at the final corner.

When the final 10 laps finally commenced 37 minutes later, Lewis Hamilton took the fight to Kimi Antonelli but was unable to pull off an overtake for the race win. Antonelli has now earnt the accolade of the youngest winner of the Monaco Grand Prix and also took his fifth consecutive win of the season.

In total, he is 66 points ahead of Hamilton who moved up to second place in the championship after Russell's failure to score points.

Isack Hadjar claimed the final podium spot in third after Pierre Gasly had a 10-second time penalty applied to his time, for speeding in the pitlane on two separate occasions. Alpine have since filed a right of review over the penalty.

Sergio Perez and Cadillac were also denied maiden points following a 10-second time penalty for being out of position on the grid during the restart after the red flag period. As a result, Fernando Alonso was promoted to P10 and earned Aston Martin their first points finish of the season.

Oh, and before all of this? At lights out Max Verstappen stalled on the grid, and retired without completing a proper lap. So, a very eventful weekend in Monaco then.

F1 RESULTS: Monaco GP race times and positions

F1 Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2026

Here is the final classification from the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix as confirmed by the FIA.

F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix Results
Position Driver Team Time/Status
1Kimi AntonelliMercedes-
2Lewis HamiltonFerrari+6.271
3Isack HadjarRed Bull+23.394
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+24.261
5Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+26.553
6Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+29.010
7Pierre GaslyAlpine+30.369
8Alex AlbonWilliams+33.413
9Esteban OconHaas+37.140
10Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+41.899
11Gabriel BortoletoAudi+42.748
12George RussellMercedes+43.353
13Nico HulkenbergAudi+44.102
14Franco ColapintoAlpine+48.964
15Sergio PerezCadillac+49.153
16Carlos SainzWilliamsDNF
17Charles LeclercFerrariDNF
18Lance StrollAston MartinDNF
19Lando NorrisMcLarenDNF
20Ollie BearmanHaasDNF
21Valtteri BottasCadillacDNF
22Max VerstappenRed BullDNF

Fastest Lap: Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - 1:13.481 on lap 76.

When is the next F1 race?

F1 will be back next week for the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, previously known as the Spanish Grand Prix which has now found a new home in Madrid.

The weekend takes place from Friday, June 12 until Sunday, June 14 with lights out for the grand prix at 15:00 local time (CEST).

READ MORE: FIA announce Hamilton verdict after Monaco Grand Prix investigation

Sheona Mountford
Written by
Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist
Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it.
View full biography

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