Aston Martin F1 driver statement details George Russell future

A telling statement from Aston Martin has seemingly answered the question over whether at-risk F1 star George Russell could have a chance of joining the Silverstone team in 2026.

Russell currently races for Mercedes, but the contracts for both him and his rookie team-mate Kimi Antonelli expire at the end of this year, with their futures very much still up in the air.

The 27-year-old has dealt with constant questioning across the last few race weekends over whether Mercedes are looking to replace him with Max Verstappen for next season and beyond.

As the Dutchman's own future looks increasingly unstable at Red Bull, the reality has likely hit Russell that he may have to start shopping around the paddock for a potential new team.

Sky F1's Martin Brundle recently confirmed that Russell was talking to other teams in case Toto Wolff manages to lure Verstappen to the Silver Arrows, so could Aston Martin be a potential destination for the former Mercedes junior?

Take one look at Aston Martin's short driver line-up history and you will see that team owner Lawrence Stroll prefers to pair his son up with a former F1 champion- a credential which Russell has not yet earned.

Aston Martin's current F1 line-up consists of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

Aston Martin respond to F1 contract rumours

Speaking to media ahead of last weekend's British Grand Prix, Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell discussed the futures of his current driver duo, who are both contracted to the team until the end of 2026.

Despite Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll being tied down to the team for at least another season, Cowell was asked whether there was any truth to the rumours linking Russell to a seat with Aston Martin next year.

"We’re super fortunate. We’ve got this exciting run into ’26. Changing the power unit – we’re working with Honda on that – changing the aerodynamics, we’ve got Adrian [Newey] working on that, we’ve got new facilities," Cowell explained at Silverstone last weekend.

"But the stability that we’ve got in having Lance and Fernando signed up for next year means that they’re not only helping us now develop the tools that we’re using for ’26, ’27 and beyond, but they’re working directly on the concept of the car."

"The discussions in the wind tunnel are about the aerodynamic shape, but they’re also about driver environment.

"How much space is there in the cockpit? Adrian tends not to leave much space in the cockpit. Everything’s exceptionally tight.

"But that stability of having two drivers signed up through into ’26 is really helping us," he added, indicating that if Russell is in need of new F1 seat, he may not be able to find one with Aston Martin.

