Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER

Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko has officially declared Max Verstappen's dominant period with the team as 'over', citing that the world championship fight is done for 2025.

Verstappen claimed four consecutive world championship titles between 2021-2024, in a stunning period of dominance in which he broke a plethora of F1 records.

However, a record-equalling fifth consecutive title now looks to be out of reach, as the Dutchman sits 69 points behind McLaren's Oscar Piastri with 12 races left in the season.

It means that the period of Red Bull-Verstappen dominance may now be over, and the 27-year-old may have to become used to more sporadic race victories if he is to stay at Red Bull.

"The championship is still over," Marko told oe24. "It's now only between Norris and Piastri, with Norris making an impressive comeback with two sensational races."

Max Verstappen has fallen behind the McLaren drivers this season

Marko has previously stated that the constructors' championship fight is also over for 2025, with Red Bull sat down in fourth in those standings.

Will Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Verstappen, of course, may not stick around at Red Bull to see their new era, with a new team principal taking over following Christian Horner's sacking, and a new plan to build their own power units in partnership with Ford happening from 2026.

The team that has been most closely linked with signing Verstappen for when new regulations come sweeping into the sport has been Mercedes, with Toto Wolff confirming that discussions have taken place between the two parties.

Current Mercedes driver George Russell has also hinted that talks between his team and arch nemesis Verstappen have been taking place, as he worries for his future beyond the end of his contract that expires in 2025.

Verstappen's Red Bull deal doesn't expire until 2028, but there are rumours of exit clauses that would allow him to get out of that contract. However, there has been no suggestion from him or his team that he will leave Red Bull ahead of 2026.

One thing that is for certain, however, is that the period of Verstappen-Red Bull dominance is well and truly over, as backed up by Marko's comments.

