The F1 move that could see Christian Horner work WITH Toto Wolff

Christian Horner and Toto Wolff are part of one of F1's greatest rivalries, but the feuding pair may have to put their differences aside in 2026.

Horner and Wolff's press conference slanging matches were a defining characteristic of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's championship fight in 2021, and both have provided endless entertainment via Drive to Survive ever since.

The Mercedes team boss has continuously drawn the ire of Horner over the years, from expressing his interest in signing Verstappen to comparing his rival to a 'yapping terrier'.

When Horner was relieved of his operational duties at Red Bull last week, it isn't difficult to imagine Wolff enjoying a little giggle to himself as the power of his old foe diminishes.

However, the 51-year-old's dismissal doesn't necessarily mean Wolff has 'won' their rivalry. In fact, he could find himself working with Horner in 2026 instead!

Will Horner work with Wolff?

If the former Red Bull boss was to search for another role at the top of an F1 team, Alpine could be an attractive proposition for Horner.

The Enstone-based squad were left with a management vacuum when team principal Oliver Oakes resigned from his role in May, with Alpine executive Flavio Briatore stepping up to take on his duties.

While Alpine have begun to restructure their management through appointments such as Steve Nielsen, Briatore could be tempted to make further changes now Horner is on the market.

The Italian and Horner are old friends - in fact, Horner even named his dog Flavio - and the Brit’s championship success at Red Bull over the past 20 years will undoubtedly make him a valuable asset.

Therefore, should Briatore want to take a step back from the day-to-day operations at Alpine, Horner could be an option when his period of gardening leave ends in January 2026.

Horner and Briatore are old friends

However, there would be one major issue for Horner to contend with if he joins Alpine in 2026, and that is their partnership with Mercedes.

Alpine will use Mercedes power units and gearboxes from 2026, after they confirmed that they would be closing down their own engine works programme.

The team's deal with Mercedes will last until at least 2030, which means if Horner does jump on board with Alpine, he will have to maintain cordial relations with his biggest rival - Toto Wolff.

Wolff is a leading figure not just in Mercedes' F1 operations, but also the brand, enjoying wider responsibilities as the head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport.

Tensions could only rise in this department if Mercedes are successful in acquiring Verstappen's signature. Wolff’s public pursuit of the champion undoubtedly placed pressure on Horner’s position at Red Bull towards the end of his tenure, and leading a Mercedes customer team could be humbling for the former team boss.

However, even if Horner has to contend with Wolff’s outfit on the engine side, his wealth of experience could be crucial to lifting Alpine from their current state of F1 purgatory.

The team - previously under the Renault name - have failed to transform into a championship-challenging outfit since their rebrand, and have lost big names such as Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri over their years of inconsistency.

Not only could Horner's championship-winning pedigree be hugely beneficial to Alpine, but his presence could ensure a stability that they have not seen in their leadership over the past five years.

