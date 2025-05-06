Alpine announce immediate F1 team principal EXIT as official statement released

Alpine Formula 1 team have announced the immediate exit of team principal Oliver Oakes following the Miami Grand Prix.

The 37-year-old replaced Bruno Famin in the role midseason at Alpine last summer, becoming the second youngest team principal in the history of the sport, with Red Bull boss Christian Horner taking the top spot when he joined F1 in 2005.

After just 10 months, Oakes has now resigned as Alpine's F1 boss, with an official team release confirming the shock exit.

The news comes as rumours over another change in Alpine's F1 outfit continue to grow with reports swirling that the Enstone-based team are considering replacing Jack Doohan with reserve driver Franco Colapinto.

Major changes brewing at Alpine F1 team

As the future of Aussie racer Doohan or former Williams star Colapinto is yet to be confirmed, an official statement from Alpine revealed that F1 advisor Flavio Briatore will now take over Oakes' duties whilst continuing in his current role.

An official statement from the team read: "BWT Alpine Formula One Team announces that Oliver Oakes has resigned from his role as Team Principal.

"The team has accepted his resignation with immediate effect.

"As of today, Flavio Briatore will continue as Executive Advisor and will also be covering the duties previously performed by Oliver Oakes.

"The team would like to thank Oliver for his efforts since he joined last summer and for his contribution in helping the team secure sixth place in the 2024 Constructors’ Championship."

Before returning to F1 in June 2024, Briatore was previously boss at Benetton and Renault, where he oversaw title victories for Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso.

The 75-year-old left the sport under controversial circumstances following the 'Crashgate' incident where allegations were made that a deliberate crash from Nelson Piquet at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix helped Renault team-mate Alonso to take the win as he chased a championship title.

Briatore denied the accusations, but received a life ban from the FIA at the time, before it was overturned in 2010, with his return last season shaking things up at Alpine.

In his role as an executive advisor, Briatore has been vocal about his support for Colapinto.

When asked at the end of last year whether Alpine would retain the same driver duo for the entire 2025 campaign, Briatore said: "I am interested in any driver who is fast. Colapinto surprised everyone,"

"The only thing that is certain is death. We will start the year with Pierre and Jack, I guarantee it. Then, we will see during the season,"

