F1 champion makes SEISMIC return in shock move

A former champion has made a stunning return to the sport after taking on a new role at a Formula 1 team.

The news comes ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen will be looking to follow up his triumph in Montreal with another victory in Barcelona.

The Dutchman has won the previous two editions of the race on the iconic track, and looks well placed to repeat the feat on Sunday.

Spanish fans will be hoping this weekend brings an end to a long wait for a home winner, with Fernando Alonso the last Spaniard to stand on top of the podium back in 2013.

Now with Aston Martin, the 42-year-old looks unlikely to be in the mix for a surprise victory given his disappointing form in 2024, but compatriot Carlos Sainz may have an outside chance of glory for Ferrari.

At the other end of the grid, several teams will be looking to break into the points with strong showings, including Alpine, who will aim to build on a positive weekend in Montreal with another good display.

Flavio Briatore managed Fernando Alonso during his time at Renault

Alpine will be looking to build on a good performance in Montreal at the Spanish GP.

Alpine hoping for big Briatore impact

Ahead of this weekend's event, the French outfit have announced that Flavio Briatore has joined the team as executive advisor.

The 74-year-old was formerly boss at Benetton and Renault, where he oversaw title wins for Michael Schumacher and Alonso respectively.

Briatore departed the world of F1 in controversial circumstances after his role in the Crashgate incident, in which allegations were made that Nelson Piquet's deliberate crash at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix enabled his Renault team-mate Alonso to take the chequered flag as he chased a championship title.

The Italian strongly denied the accusations, but received a life ban from the FIA at the time, before it was overturned in 2010.

Briatore will now get to work on pushing Alpine - a team who have DNA to Benetton and Renault - who sit eighth in the constructors' standings - higher up the grid.

Flavio Briatore is back in Formula 1

BWT Alpine F1 Team announces Flavio Briatore as Executive Advisor



BWT Alpine F1 Team can confirm that Flavio Briatore has been appointed by Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo as his Executive Advisor for the Formula One Division. pic.twitter.com/KAdNVkQBPP — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) June 21, 2024

