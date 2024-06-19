Hamilton woes BLAMED for Silverstone ticket sales slump

Silverstone’s managing director has hinted that Lewis Hamilton's inability to challenge rivals is impacting the British Grand Prix ticket sales.

In recent years, Silverstone and Formula 1 as a sport overall have both increased in popularity, with the British GP experiencing its fastest ever sellout in 2022 with 142,000 tickets snapped up shortly after going on sale.

Last year the race drew in a record-breaking crowd with 480,000 people in attendance, however, with two weeks to go until the 2024 event, tickets are still up for grabs.

Silverstone managing director, Stuart Pringle, has outlined multiple reasons for this slump, including Hamilton’s recent F1 performances.

Are British fans less interested without Hamilton fighting at the front?

Why are Silverstone struggling to sell tickets?

The seven-time world champion has failed to win a race since 2021, whilst rivals Max Verstappen and Red Bull have been unbeatable over the past few seasons.

Whilst Pringle outlined this swing in performance as a reason for a drop in sales, he also highlighted additional factors.

“Historically we’ve always had to promote up until the end, but definitely there was a discernible bounce post-Covid,” he said to Autosport.

“That wasn't unique to motorsport or Formula 1. Indeed, it was seen in other sports and entertainment events.

“But if there is a strong likelihood of the same winner, and the jeopardy is taken out of sport, it does take the edge off it. Last year was very repetitive in terms of one team dominated and they set off this season in the same vein.

“Things may be changing now, and I do recognise that we had several years of a British driver dominating the championship, and we didn't mind that so much as a British promoter! But it's certainly been a lot harder with Red Bull dominating.”

Tickets for three days at the British GP start at £349, however Pringle has refused to lower the prices to remedy the issue.

“Also, as a promoter, you have to get your ticket pricing strategy correct. You could make these things go quicker if you reduce the price," he added.

“But we have got expensive bills to pay, not less the promoter fee, so it's about hitting a strategy and making sure it works, which we're pretty comfortable with.”

