Mercedes F1 hopeful could REPLACE Hamilton this season after major FIA change

The FIA have lowered the superlicence age which could give Andrea Kimi Antonelli an early Formula 1 opportunity.

Currently 17-years-old, the Mercedes junior has been ineligible for a superlicence thus far.

However, the FIA have updated their regulations to allow special dispensation for certain drivers to receive a superlicence at 17.

The change means Antonelli could step up into the Mercedes seat to replace Lewis Hamilton or George Russell for a practice session even before the summer break.

Could we see Kimi Antonelli in an FP1 session this season?

Kimi Antonelli has been tipped to replace Hamilton at Mercedes

How do the FIA changes impact Antonelli?

The FIA has updated Appendix L of their International Sporting Regulations, granting a driver with ‘outstanding ability’ a superlicence.

Article 13.1.2 of Appendix L reads: "At the sole discretion of the FIA, a driver judged to have recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition may be granted a Super Licence at the age of 17 years old."

Since Hamilton announced he would be leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari, Antonelli has been tipped to replace the champion.

Antonelli has completed various tests for Mercedes

Carlos Sainz was an early consideration for the team, however their support for Antonelli indicates Mercedes are preparing for their long-term future.

Reports over the Miami GP weekend suggested a request had been lodged for Antonelli to be granted a superlicence, with Williams contemplating replacing Logan Sargeant with the youngster.

However, team boss James Vowles denied these claims, confirming they would not be replacing Sargeant during the 2024 season.

Meanwhile, Antonelli has completed various tests for the Brackley-based outfit, with key figures within the team, such as James Allison, revealing he is the ‘real deal’.

