Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix

Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli was one of seven drivers to be handed a deleted lap verdict following the Canadian Grand Prix.

The 18-year-old became the third-youngest podium sitter in the history of the sport during Sunday's race, when he claimed his first career podium after an early overtake on McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

Antonelli followed Max Verstappen and team-mate George Russell over the line, in what was a brilliant result for Mercedes, with the team gaining their second spot back in the constructors' championship, and cutting McLaren's lead at the top.

It took Antonelli just 10 races to get himself onto the podium, and he has in general had a stunning rookie season so far, currently sitting seventh in the drivers' championship just 16 points behind seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

However, the Italian youngster was handed a deleted lap verdict at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve following his stunning result, which has now been revealed by an official FIA announcement.

On lap three of the race, Antonelli did not use the track at Turn 14 of the circuit, heading over the chicane instead to avoid potentially going in too hot to the corner with the Wall of Champions beckoning.

Antonelli subsequently had his lap time deleted, as did Ollie Bearman, Pierre Gasly, Isack Hadjar, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc for committing similar offences at the same corner at various stages of the race.

Alex Albon - who later retired from the race with a power unit issue - had a time deleted on lap one for not using the track at Turn 9.

No Turn Car Driver Competitor Time of Day Lap Time 1 9 23 Alex Albon Atlassian Williams Racing 14:03:53 Lap 1 2 14 12 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 14:06:54 1:16.878 3 14 87 Oliver Bearman MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 14:56:28 1:16.813 4 14 10 Pierre Gasly BWT Alpine F1 Team 15:00:21 1:18.503 5 14 6 Isack Hadjar Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 15:01:37 1:18.101 6 14 6 Isack Hadjar Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 15:04:12 1:17.795 7 14 87 Oliver Bearman MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 15:04:13 1:17.889 8 14 87 Oliver Bearman MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 15:14:22 1:16.646 9 14 55 Carlos Sainz Atlassian Williams Racing 15:15:25 1:17.283 10 14 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari HP 15:25:57 1:15.338

Have Mercedes turned a corner?

Antonelli's podium was not only significant in the context of his blossoming career in F1, but it may also represent a change in fortunes for the Mercedes team.

Russell's victory was his and the team's first of the season, and the one-three result for the team came following a mixed bag of results across the previous European triple header.

Russell put his success in Canada down to the cooler conditions at the track, which Mercedes have historically thrived in, and although temperatures soared to the mid-twenties by the time Sunday came around, the Silver Arrows still looked quick in Montreal.

Kimi Antonelli and George Russell's partnership is an exciting one

It has been thought for much of the season that, while Mercedes may be able to challenge McLaren in cooler conditions, their car does not perform well in hotter temperatures.

This result may have disbanded that theory, and could allow Mercedes to go on to challenge McLaren for more race victories across the European summer events and - who knows - maybe they could even mount a challenge for the constructors' championship.

Antonelli's podium at 18 years and 294 days old makes him the third-youngest podium sitter ever, behind Verstappen and Lance Stroll, with Toto Wolff's team hoping there will be many more to come across the season.

