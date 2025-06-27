Lewis Hamilton has been confirmed to be under investigation by FIA race stewards.

It comes after an Austrian Grand Prix practice session in which he was involved in an alleged impeding incident involving Kimi Antonelli.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton heading for Austrian GP shock as star claims team FAILING to protect him

In FP2, the seven-time F1 champion appeared to dawdle onto the racing line heading into turn four, leaving Antonelli bemused as he was on a hot lap.

"Mate what is going on with these people, honestly," Antonelli said on team radio.

An official FIA announcement has confirmed that the 40-year-old Ferrari star is now under investigation.

Hamilton sorry for Antonelli incident

While Antonelli wasn't best pleased with his predecessor at Mercedes, the British F1 legend was apologetic towards the teenager.

He waved his hand towards Antonelli, before taking to team radio to admit that a dip at that part of the Red Bull Ring stopped him from being able to see Antonelli properly.

"Man, I couldn't see Antonelli at all," Hamilton said via team radio.

Due to the incident only happening during Friday's second practice session, Hamilton is unlikely to face severe punishment from FIA race stewards, but he has been confirmed to be under investigation for the alleged impeding incident.

If it was during qualifying, he would be much more likely to face serious repercussions, but nonetheless Hamilton did have to visit the stewards' room after FP2, an FIA announcement confirmed.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton reveals 'romantic feeling' as new love strengthens

Related