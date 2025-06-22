Lewis Hamilton has spoken about the 'love' that he feels for his new surroundings at Ferrari.

The seven-time F1 world champion joined Ferrari in January, and while on-track things haven't exactly gone to plan, off-track the Brit is loving his time in Maranello.

Hamilton still lives in Monaco, and spreads his time between there, his home in the UK, and Maranello, where a lot of his working week is spent.

The 40-year-old is clearly settling in well in his new surroundings, picking up bits of the language and beginning to build relationships with staff at the Maranello factory as the team look to push towards championship success in 2026.

Speaking to media at the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, Hamilton revealed his favourite parts about travelling to Italy and Ferrari's Maranello site.

"Honestly, it’s pretty amazing," he said. "I’m loving travelling to Italy. I haven’t yet found a spot there - I haven’t made a decision exactly what I’m going to do - but I am lacking in the lingo [language] area. So that’s still something I’m thinking about.

"But I love going to Maranello. The more I see of Italy, the more I fall in love with the place - with the culture, with the buildings, the architecture. There’s a real romantic feeling when you’re in Italy."

Hamilton's Ferrari woes

Hamilton is still yet to have achieved a grand prix podium with his new team, however, while his new team-mate Charles Leclerc has claimed three in 2025.

The seven-time champion sits a lowly sixth in the drivers' championship after 10 race weekends, 25 points behind Leclerc.

Ferrari had hoped that the addition of the 40-year-old would propel them onto claiming their first world championship title of any kind since 2008, but they are already a mammoth 191 points behind McLaren in the constructors' standings.

The pressure is on Hamilton to perform in the second half of the 2025 season, with former F1 racer Ralf Schumacher even suggesting recently that Hamilton could end up quitting the sport before his contract comes to an end at Ferrari.

2026 sees new regulations enter the sport, and Ferrari hope to be able to provide their drivers with a car more capable of challenging for race victories and championships.

