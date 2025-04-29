Lewis Hamilton tipped to retire before Ferrari contract end

Lewis Hamilton has been tipped to retire from Formula 1 before his contract with Ferrari is up.

The British driver has struggled with the Scuderia this season, being outpaced by team-mate Charles Leclerc in a car that is seemingly less competitive than it was in 2024.

Ralf Schumacher has warned that the seven-time world champion's body language appears 'desperate', drawing on his own experience as a former race winner in the sport.

Hamilton had one moment of triumph in China when he won the sprint race, but is currently languishing in seventh in the drivers' championship with just 31 points from five race weekends, behind his team-mate and both Mercedes drivers.

He has also been outqualified by team-mate Leclerc on four out of five occasions, helping the Monegasque driver to draw out a 16-point advantage over the seven-time champion in the standings.

Schumacher: Hamilton seems desperate

Speaking to Sport1 ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Schumacher said: "Lewis seems perplexed and desperate, both in what he says and in his body language.

"I know from my own experience that at some point you wake up in the morning and realise there's no point in continuing to race. You don't want to stand in your team's way. I hope Lewis turns things around, but I fear he'll hang up his helmet before his contract ends."

Hamilton is currently contracted with the Scuderia for the 2026 season too, with new regulations set to shake up the competitive order for that particular season.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, no stranger to swinging the axe when he feels that a driver's performance has dropped beyond recovery, also weighed in on Hamilton's future in the sport.

The Austrian also told Sport1: "He does indeed seem desperate. But I believe he's waiting for the 2026 car and hopes that Ferrari will not only hit the jackpot with this car, but that the Scuderia will also build a car that he can handle better."

