close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton tipped to retire before Ferrari contract end

Lewis Hamilton tipped to retire before Ferrari contract end

Lewis Hamilton tipped to retire before Ferrari contract end

Lewis Hamilton tipped to retire before Ferrari contract end

Lewis Hamilton has been tipped to retire from Formula 1 before his contract with Ferrari is up.

The British driver has struggled with the Scuderia this season, being outpaced by team-mate Charles Leclerc in a car that is seemingly less competitive than it was in 2024.

Ralf Schumacher has warned that the seven-time world champion's body language appears 'desperate', drawing on his own experience as a former race winner in the sport.

Hamilton had one moment of triumph in China when he won the sprint race, but is currently languishing in seventh in the drivers' championship with just 31 points from five race weekends, behind his team-mate and both Mercedes drivers.

He has also been outqualified by team-mate Leclerc on four out of five occasions, helping the Monegasque driver to draw out a 16-point advantage over the seven-time champion in the standings.

Schumacher: Hamilton seems desperate

Speaking to Sport1 ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Schumacher said: "Lewis seems perplexed and desperate, both in what he says and in his body language.

"I know from my own experience that at some point you wake up in the morning and realise there's no point in continuing to race. You don't want to stand in your team's way. I hope Lewis turns things around, but I fear he'll hang up his helmet before his contract ends."

Hamilton is currently contracted with the Scuderia for the 2026 season too, with new regulations set to shake up the competitive order for that particular season.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, no stranger to swinging the axe when he feels that a driver's performance has dropped beyond recovery, also weighed in on Hamilton's future in the sport.

The Austrian also told Sport1: "He does indeed seem desperate. But I believe he's waiting for the 2026 car and hopes that Ferrari will not only hit the jackpot with this car, but that the Scuderia will also build a car that he can handle better."

F1 HEADLINES: FIA statement released as action taken over Red Bull mishap

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Charles Leclerc Miami Grand Prix Ralf Schumacher
Lewis Hamilton parties ahead of crucial week at Ferrari
F1 Social

Lewis Hamilton parties ahead of crucial week at Ferrari

  • Yesterday 22:57
Lewis Hamilton in emotional message to fans as Ferrari crisis continues
Latest F1 News

Lewis Hamilton in emotional message to fans as Ferrari crisis continues

  • Yesterday 19:54

Latest News

Racing Superstars

Jos Verstappen extends lead over son Max in STUNNING victory

  • 43 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Honda boss issues Max Verstappen transfer hopes

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Lewis Hamilton tipped to retire before Ferrari contract end

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA statement released as action taken over Red Bull mishap

  • Today 15:51
Miami Grand Prix

F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest as thundershowers hit South Florida

  • Today 14:40
Madrid Grand Prix

Sainz reveals driver concerns over new F1 track

  • Today 13:55
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x