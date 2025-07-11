F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko has declared that Max Verstappen's dominant era with the team has ended.

Ferrari announce MEGA new contract for racing star

Ferrari have confirmed a new driver contract as one star commits his long-term future to the Scuderia in a multi-year deal.

Max Verstappen arrives in UK following Christian Horner sacking

Defending F1 champion Max Verstappen has touched down in the UK following the brutal dismissal of his former Red Bull boss, Christian Horner.

Lewis Hamilton dealing with major F1 loss after Ferrari nightmare

A stunning Lewis Hamilton F1 record came to an end at the British Grand Prix, where the seven-time champion once again endured a difficult race with Ferrari.

F1 star welcomes baby with exciting family announcement

One of F1's biggest names has expressed his delight after announcing the birth of his newborn child.

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025: Start times, schedule and how to watch FREE live stream

​​Goodwood's iconic British summer tradition, Festival of Speed, returns to celebrate some of F1's most innovative names and machinery this weekend- here's everything you need to know!

