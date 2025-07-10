F1 star welcomes baby with exciting family announcement

One of F1's biggest names has expressed his delight after announcing the birth of his second child.

Williams team principal James Vowles took to social media on Thursday to share the exciting news, as he confirmed both his wife and the new arrival were doing well.

"Welcome to the world little one," he wrote on Instagram. "Rachel [Rolph] and baby are healthy and happy."

His F1 team were also quick to pass on their congratulations, as the Grove-based squad welcomed the little bundle of joy to the 'Williams family'.

The couple already have a 19-month old named Elodie, who is no longer an only child after their latest arrival!

James Vowles has overseen a resurgence at Williams this season

Vowles avoids Silverstone drama

It caps a nervous few days for Vowles, who admitted he had a helicopter on standby at last weekend's British Grand Prix ahead of the imminent birth.

The 46-year-old will now have some time together with his family and newborn child before returning to F1 duties, with the Belgian GP still another two weeks away.

He will hope to enjoy a better day at the office following a chaotic afternoon at Silverstone which saw Alex Albon collect four valuable points but team-mate Carlos Sainz only managing to finish down in 12th.

The iconic British outfit currently sit fifth in the constructors' championship having already more than trebled their tally for the entire 2024 campaign, with Vowles' leadership proving strong since he took over the helm in 2023.

