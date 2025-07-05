F1 star has 'helicopters on standby' at Silverstone as birth of child imminent

F1 star and Williams team principal James Vowles has revealed that the birth of his second child is imminent ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

The 46-year-old is married to surgeon Rachel Rolph, and the couple already share a daughter together called Elodie, who was born 19 months ago.

Speaking to The Telegraph ahead of the British GP, Vowles revealed that they were expecting their second child the week of the race and confirmed he may have to make an emergency dash from Silverstone to attend the birth of their second child.

“As you can imagine with me, I have contingencies,” Vowles said.

“I’ve got plans upon plans upon plans… so we are sorted, including helicopters on standby and all sorts!”

Who is Vowles’ wife Rachel Rolph?

The team principal continued to elaborate on Rolph’s work as a surgeon, including her specialism in breast cancer research and the rebuilding process after treatment.

“My wife is unbelievable. She’s one of the best surgeons in the UK,” Vowles added.

“A double-first from Oxford who then worked in A&E in Whitechapel, then trained in plastics and breast cancer. So quite a unique individual in that she can diagnose breast cancer and then do the mastectomy and a rebuild afterwards.

“She’s now doing a PhD on the use of mesh in the rebuild process post-mastectomy. Honestly, it’s life-changing stuff. I just work in F1. She’s the clever one.”

Rolph made a public appearance with Vowles when they attended the European F1 Movie premiere in June, where she was visibly pregnant at the event.

When asked about the long hours he works in F1, Vowles revealed he warned Rolph about his job on their first date and even became a little competitive about who worked for longer hours.

“I was like, ‘I’ve got to warn you, my work is my life, and I work really long hours.’ And she was like, ‘No, I work really long hours.’ And I was like ‘No, no, no. I work really long hours'," he explained.

"We actually went through it. And to be fair, Formula One still trumps it, but only just."

