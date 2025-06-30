F1 2025 British Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Silverstone as teams braced for chaotic conditions

Following a thrilling outing in Austria, the F1 season continues this weekend at the iconic Silverstone circuit for the 2025 British Grand Prix.

Lando Norris enters the British GP riding the high of his victory at the Red Bull Ring, where he will be hoping to emulate the likes of Lewis Hamilton and secure his first home win at Silverstone.

However, if the last race was anything to go by, McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri will push Norris all the way at Silverstone in a bid to hold onto his lead in the F1 drivers' championship.

Elsewhere, Verstappen will want to upset the British crowd with a comeback after he retired from the Austrian GP on lap one, and emerged from the Red Bull Ring without a single point.

Can Ferrari also upset McLaren at Silverstone, and gift Hamilton his first podium with the Scuderia in front of his adoring home crowd?

Here is the full weather forecast throughout the entire British Grand Prix race weekend at Silverstone!

The British GP often offers a wet race

British Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, July 4 - FP1 & FP2

The weekend's action gets underway at 12:30pm local time (BST) with FP1, where temperatures will reach highs of 23 degrees Celsius throughout the session.

FP1 will be partly cloudy with a small chance of rain at five per cent, with a gentle breeze hitting the circuit from the west.

Conditions will remain pleasant into the early evening and for FP2, which starts at 4pm local time. Temperatures will rise slightly to 24 degrees Celsius, whilst the likelihood of rain remains low, allowing the grid to enjoy a full morning of practice at Silverstone.

Saturday, July 5 - FP3 & Qualifying

As Saturday rolls around, the sunshine will disappear as cloud cover settles over the track in the morning. The final practice session of the weekend will take place at 11:30am local time (BST) where there is a 47 per cent chance of rain during the session.

Temperatures sit at 18 degrees Celsius but these will be far from comfortable with over 70 per cent humidity forecast. Wind speeds will also pick up as a moderate breeze hits Silverstone from the south west.

The wet conditions are unlikely to subside by qualifying at 3pm local time, with the chance of precipitation rising to 55 per cent, with a drizzle and moderate breeze expected at the circuit.

Changeable conditions out on track could cause chaos in qualifying, with drivers rushing to complete a lap in the dry before the rain hits.

Humidity remains high and over 60 per cent, whilst temperatures will rise slightly to 20 degrees Celsius.

Sunday, July 6 - Race

The British Grand Prix gets underway at 3pm local time (BST) with the threat of rain continuing to linger in the air, in what promises to be a thrilling afternoon of racing.

Light clouds will dominate the sky at Silverstone, with 50 per cent chance of rain forecast for the start of the race, which will gradually decrease as the grand prix progresses.

The threat of rain throughout Sunday's race could pose a series of strategy conundrums for F1 teams, who will have to consider the perfect moment to make their pit stops without sacrificing track position.

Humidity remains high at over 50 per cent and the temperature is expected to reach 20 degrees Celsius during the race.

For frequent updates throughout the British Grand Prix weekend, check back in with this article regularly.

