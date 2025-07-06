F1 British Grand Prix on brink of Met Office weather warning

An official Met Office weather warning has been issued perilously close to Silverstone ahead of the F1 British Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen starts on pole for lights out after a sensational final lap in Q3 on Saturday saw the Dutchman claim top spot.

The conditions however could prove extremely challenging as the changing forecast took another turn as fans woke up on Sunday morning.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has now been issued by the Met Office for the East of England - with the circuit at Silverstone sitting right on the border of the impacted area.

It has been raining heavily at the circuit this morning and a 75 per cent threat of precipitation is expected to carry on through to lights out.

Drivers also had to battle wind gusts of up to 30km/h at parts of the track during free practice sessions in what has proven to be an incredibly challenging weekend so far for all drivers involved.

BBC Weather forecast for Silverstone

Silverstone is right on the edge of the Met Office warning

Which F1 driver will benefit from rain the most?

Tyre choice and pit stop strategy could yet prove crucial today as teams and drivers alike look to get the jump on their rivals in what is set to be an ever-changing racing environment at Silverstone.

Verstappen, although on pole, certainly will not be fearful of the weather conditions, with the driver time and time again showing his class in the wet.

George Russell meanwhile was pleading for anything but sunshine after qualifying on Saturday in a bid to stop the two McLarens running away into the distance, and it appears the Mercedes star has got his wish.

With less than a quarter of a second between the top six in qualifying on Saturday the race was always shaping up to be an epic. Now with the added element of uncertainty in the skies it has just become even more exciting.

They say that rain is the great equaliser in F1 and it appears we are about to be handed a very even playing field.

