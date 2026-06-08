F1 News Today: Brundle snubbed by Kim Kardashian as Monaco Grand Prix descends into farce

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

All the big F1 news on Monday June 8.

Sky Sports F1 legend Martin Brundle was snubbed by Kim Kardashian on the grid at the Monaco Grand Prix as the reality TV star paid boyfriend Lewis Hamilton a visit.

In a chaotic segment, Brundle had the unenviable task of tackling the jam-packed grid in Monaco. And as ever, things got very messy.

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Monaco Grand Prix farce as F1 track breaks up and stops race

The world famous Monaco Grand Prix descended into chaos on Sunday after the track surface broke up, with two F1 drivers drivers crashing on the debris from it.

The incident caused a red flag and a 35-minute delay in proceedings.

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Max Verstappen fury after retiring from Monaco Grand Prix: 'What the f*** man?!'

Article continues under video

Max Verstappen was left raging at his Red Bull car after retiring from the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix on the opening lap.

After qualifying up in second, Verstappen was last before the first corner in Monaco, struggling to get off the line.

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Max Verstappen had a disastrous Monaco Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton delivers powerful statement lamenting 'horrendous' Ferrari year

Lewis Hamilton has opened up about his "horrendous" first season at Ferrari.

The 41-year-old seven-time world champion delivered a powerful statement about his move to Maranello following Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.

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Aston Martin snatch first F1 point of 2026 after FIA confirm late Monaco GP penalty

Aston Martin finally have something to cheer in 2026 after Fernando Alonso secured the team's first point of what has been a nightmare season so far.

The team entered 2026 hoping that new arrival of legendary design genius Adrian Newey could help propel them into title contenders for this season's new rules and regulations, but their 2026 campaign has been a horror show so far.

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Latest F1 Standings: Lewis Hamilton makes big Monaco move after best Ferrari result yet

Lewis Hamilton is up to second place in the F1 standings after another terrific performance at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

Check out all the changes below after a dramatic afternoon!

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