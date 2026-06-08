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Kim Kardashian at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix with Kelly Piquet in the background

F1 News Today: Brundle snubbed by Kim Kardashian as Monaco Grand Prix descends into farce

Kim Kardashian at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix with Kelly Piquet in the background — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Brundle snubbed by Kim Kardashian as Monaco Grand Prix descends into farce

All the big F1 news on Monday June 8.

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Sky Sports F1 legend Martin Brundle was snubbed by Kim Kardashian on the grid at the Monaco Grand Prix as the reality TV star paid boyfriend Lewis Hamilton a visit.

In a chaotic segment, Brundle had the unenviable task of tackling the jam-packed grid in Monaco. And as ever, things got very messy.

➡️ READ MORE

Monaco Grand Prix farce as F1 track breaks up and stops race

The world famous Monaco Grand Prix descended into chaos on Sunday after the track surface broke up, with two F1 drivers drivers crashing on the debris from it.

The incident caused a red flag and a 35-minute delay in proceedings.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen fury after retiring from Monaco Grand Prix: 'What the f*** man?!'

Max Verstappen was left raging at his Red Bull car after retiring from the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix on the opening lap.

After qualifying up in second, Verstappen was last before the first corner in Monaco, struggling to get off the line.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen had a disastrous Monaco Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen had a disastrous Monaco Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton delivers powerful statement lamenting 'horrendous' Ferrari year

Lewis Hamilton has opened up about his "horrendous" first season at Ferrari.

The 41-year-old seven-time world champion delivered a powerful statement about his move to Maranello following Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Aston Martin snatch first F1 point of 2026 after FIA confirm late Monaco GP penalty

Aston Martin finally have something to cheer in 2026 after Fernando Alonso secured the team's first point of what has been a nightmare season so far.

The team entered 2026 hoping that new arrival of legendary design genius Adrian Newey could help propel them into title contenders for this season's new rules and regulations, but their 2026 campaign has been a horror show so far.

➡️ READ MORE

Latest F1 Standings: Lewis Hamilton makes big Monaco move after best Ferrari result yet

Lewis Hamilton is up to second place in the F1 standings after another terrific performance at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

Check out all the changes below after a dramatic afternoon!

➡️ READ MORE

Related

F1 Monaco Grand Prix F1 News Today Martin Brundle

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

George Russell in FIA plea over Monaco Grand Prix penalty that crushed F1 title hopes

George Russell in FIA plea over Monaco Grand Prix penalty that crushed F1 title hopes

  • 1 hour ago
Charles Leclerc fumes at Ferrari for making him look like an ‘idiot’ at Monaco Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc fumes at Ferrari for making him look like an ‘idiot’ at Monaco Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton gushes over 'amazing' Kim Kardashian after Monaco Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton gushes over 'amazing' Kim Kardashian after Monaco Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen caught leaving Monaco Grand Prix early after Red Bull nightmare

Max Verstappen caught leaving Monaco Grand Prix early after Red Bull nightmare

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton delivers powerful F1 statement lamenting 'horrendous' Ferrari year

Lewis Hamilton delivers powerful F1 statement lamenting 'horrendous' Ferrari year

  • 3 hours ago
Martin Brundle snubbed by Kim Kardashian after Monaco GP grid walk altercation

Martin Brundle snubbed by Kim Kardashian after Monaco GP grid walk altercation

  • Yesterday 14:53

Just in

11:57
Max Verstappen already searching for Red Bull replacement
10:57
George Russell in FIA plea over Monaco Grand Prix penalty that crushed F1 title hopes
09:58
Charles Leclerc fumes at Ferrari for making him look like an ‘idiot’ at Monaco Grand Prix
09:20
Lewis Hamilton gushes over 'amazing' Kim Kardashian after Monaco Grand Prix
08:40
Max Verstappen caught leaving Monaco Grand Prix early after Red Bull nightmare
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