Max Verstappen already searching for Red Bull replacement
Max Verstappen already searching for Red Bull replacement
Verstappen is preparing for major change in F1
Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has confirmed the search has begun to replace race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase.
Lambiase and Verstappen first joined forces during the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix and their debut partnership was nothing short of remarkable, as Verstappen clinched a win right out of the gate.
Over the years, Lambiase’s steady guidance played an integral role in several championship campaigns. However, that era is coming to an end and Lambiase has signed with McLaren, where he is expected to join them in 2028.
Although McLaren remains tight-lipped about his new responsibilities, team boss Laurent Mekies has confirmed that Lambiase will take on a leadership role and he is expected to assist current team principal Andrea Stella.
For Max Verstappen, this means finding a new candidate to take over the role of 'GP'. In an interview with Viaplay, the Dutch driver revealed he already has someone in mind from within the Red Bull team.
READ MORE: Verstappen fury after retiring from Monaco GP: 'What the f*** man?!'
Verstappen has candidate in mind to replace Lambiase
For Verstappen, the transition is already underway, with the 28-year-old revealing: "It will be a step-by-step process. I have certain people in mind who I think would be perfect for the role.
"Some of these names are already circulating within the team. It’s a gradual move, but it’s still a bit early to make any final decisions.”
Verstappen also revealed that Lambiase's move to a major rival like McLaren will see a shift at the team for the engineer.
"It’s only natural that, towards the season’s end, the exchange of information will start to change,” Verstappen continued.
“There will eventually be fewer details shared, which I’m sure he understands.”
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