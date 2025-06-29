McLaren F1 stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri SCRAP at chaotic Austrian Grand Prix

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were embroiled in an almighty F1 battle at the Austrian Grand Prix, where they continuously switched places as they raced for the lead.

The team-mate's collision in Canada has not stopped the championship rivals from racing hard, with Norris and Piastri battling up the hill into Turn 3 where the Australian flew past to claim the lead.

However, it wasn't game over for Norris who, with the help of DRS, reclaimed the lead into Turn 4, his team-mate firmly on his tail.

Piastri attempted a look into Turn 6 but backed off and fell further behind to manage his tyres.

Thrilling McLaren battle dominates Austrian Grand Prix

On lap 20, Piastri once again attempted to overtake Norris but locked-up into Turn 4, narrowly avoiding a collision as the Brit was called into the pits to make his first stop.

However, when Norris entered the pits there was a slight delay with a less than ideal 3.1 second-stop, but still managed to come out into clean air and behind Lewis Hamilton in fourth.

When it was Piastri's turn to pit, the team carried out another slow stop of 3.4 seconds and the Aussie drove out with a significant six-second gap behind Norris.

Piastri's engineer Tom Stallard later told his driver over team radio: "Feedback from the pit wall, the manoeuvre in Turn 4 with the lock up was too marginal. We can't do that again."

The McLaren battle followed a chaotic start to the race, where Kimi Antonelli crashed into Max Verstappen and both retired on the opening lap, prompting a safety car.

