Lewis Hamilton destined for sensational Ferrari podium at British Grand Prix

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton is heading for greatness at this weekend's British Grand Prix, if his stellar track record is anything to go by.

In the past, the seven-time champion has achieved some of his most memorable victories at Silverstone, most recently stunning his home crowd by winning his final race with Mercedes at the circuit in 2024.

The 2024 British GP saw Hamilton line up on the front row after a decent qualifying, but he had to face the threat from Silver Arrows team-mate and fellow home hero George Russell, who had the advantage of starting on pole position.

Hamilton had the upper hand in experience at the storied circuit and held off the charge from the threat of his team-mate, taking the lead for the first time on lap 18 of 52.

Russell went on to retire from the race, leaving Hamilton as the sole Mercedes out on track to defend from reigning champion Max Verstappen and the two McLarens.

Nevertheless, the F1 legend held off his rivals until the chequered flag after regaining the lead on lap 40, earning a record-breaking ninth victory at Silverstone.

The 40-year-old now heads to Northamptonshire for the 2025 race which will see him make his long-awaited competitive debut in front of his home crowd in red.

But while many of his fans may not be feeling hopeful after a disappointing start to his maiden season with Ferrari, Hamilton's past at Silverstone proves you never know when the legend could make a comeback on home turf.

Lewis Hamilton's 2024 British GP win was his last at Silverstone with Mercedes

Will Hamilton find his feet with Ferrari for British GP?

Hamilton's 'fairytale' victory last year was not only a shock to his fans, and most likely himself, but also to Mercedes - the team with whom he had been struggling with for the past couple of seasons.

Despite achieving six of his seven championships with Toto Wolff's outfit, Hamilton's performance and results in F1 declined after losing out to Verstappen in the infamous 2021 title battle.

Against the odds, Hamilton not only shot to victory at last year's British GP, but also added another page to his name in the history books.

His ninth win at Silverstone broke his win drought of 945 days, and handed him the title of becoming the driver with the most wins at any single circuit in history.

Having placed in the top four twice already in 2025, Hamilton is within touching distance of a podium this weekend, potentially even his first grand prix win with the Scuderia.

Still don't believe he's got what it takes? Let the facts to do the talking.

Lewis Hamilton has 11 consecutive podiums at Silverstone... 11!

So wherever he has found himself in his career, however his season has gone prior to the British GP, he has consistently picked up the pace at Silverstone.

His team-mate Charles Leclerc has earned four podiums so far this season, so the SF-25 does have the potential to deliver Hamilton his 12th consecutive Silverstone podium this weekend, and judging by his past appearances at the track, we wouldn't put it past him to go one better and earn another classic victory at Silverstone.

