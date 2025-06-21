Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has suggested he is attempting to change the way in which his new Ferrari team operates on a race weekend.

Hamilton joined Ferrari back in January, but has not had a good start to his career with the iconic outfit. The Brit has not yet secured a grand prix podium, while team-mate Charles Leclerc has managed three so far in 2025.

The 40-year-old is also sat 25 points behind Leclerc in the drivers' championship, now lying down in sixth after a series of disappointing results.

The issues with Ferrari's SF-25 challenger have not helped either driver, and Hamilton has now revealed how he has been trying to change the way in which the team operates, having been with Mercedes for 12 seasons prior to his move to the Scuderia.

"I'm trying to challenge the guys," Hamilton told media after the Canadian Grand Prix. "I'm constantly fighting with the engineers, asking them questions. They set things up in a certain way and say 'we've always done it this way.' And I say to them: 'What if we tried this instead?'"

Hamilton out of sync with Ferrari

It is not the first time that Hamilton has expressed some kind of frustration at his new team, with the seven-time champion also revealing recently that he's not sure when upgrades will come for the team, pinning his hopes of improvement on when they do.

On top of this, the F1 icon has expressed frustration over team radio during race weekends, mainly aimed at new race engineer Riccardo Adami and Ferrari's strategies.

Lewis Hamilton is yet to achieve a grand prix podium finish for Ferrari

Team orders have had to be implemented between Leclerc and Hamilton on a few occasions already in 2025, with the champion's poor race pace on show at a number of events this season.

However, the seven-time champion has been consistent in his performances if nothing else, picking up regular top-six finishes, and has now out-qualified Leclerc at the last two race weekends.

The 40-year-old knows he needs to give his new team more than that however, with the outfit hoping to challenge for their first F1 championship of any kind since 2008.

Hamilton needs to demonstrate throughout the rest of his debut Ferrari campaign that he can compete with the likes of Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris for podiums and race victories, but he and his team must be on the same page to head in the right direction ahead of the all-important 2026 season.

