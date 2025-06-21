close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Vasseur, Hamilton, socials

Lewis Hamilton frustrations mount over STUBBORN Ferrari methods

Lewis Hamilton frustrations mount over STUBBORN Ferrari methods

Vasseur, Hamilton, socials

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has suggested he is attempting to change the way in which his new Ferrari team operates on a race weekend.

Hamilton joined Ferrari back in January, but has not had a good start to his career with the iconic outfit. The Brit has not yet secured a grand prix podium, while team-mate Charles Leclerc has managed three so far in 2025.

F1 HEADLINES: George Russell set for Austrian GP shock as FIA issue official statement

The 40-year-old is also sat 25 points behind Leclerc in the drivers' championship, now lying down in sixth after a series of disappointing results.

The issues with Ferrari's SF-25 challenger have not helped either driver, and Hamilton has now revealed how he has been trying to change the way in which the team operates, having been with Mercedes for 12 seasons prior to his move to the Scuderia.

"I'm trying to challenge the guys," Hamilton told media after the Canadian Grand Prix. "I'm constantly fighting with the engineers, asking them questions. They set things up in a certain way and say 'we've always done it this way.' And I say to them: 'What if we tried this instead?'"

Hamilton out of sync with Ferrari

It is not the first time that Hamilton has expressed some kind of frustration at his new team, with the seven-time champion also revealing recently that he's not sure when upgrades will come for the team, pinning his hopes of improvement on when they do.

On top of this, the F1 icon has expressed frustration over team radio during race weekends, mainly aimed at new race engineer Riccardo Adami and Ferrari's strategies.

Lewis Hamilton is yet to achieve a grand prix podium finish for Ferrari

Team orders have had to be implemented between Leclerc and Hamilton on a few occasions already in 2025, with the champion's poor race pace on show at a number of events this season.

However, the seven-time champion has been consistent in his performances if nothing else, picking up regular top-six finishes, and has now out-qualified Leclerc at the last two race weekends.

The 40-year-old knows he needs to give his new team more than that however, with the outfit hoping to challenge for their first F1 championship of any kind since 2008.

Hamilton needs to demonstrate throughout the rest of his debut Ferrari campaign that he can compete with the likes of Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris for podiums and race victories, but he and his team must be on the same page to head in the right direction ahead of the all-important 2026 season.

READ MORE: Meet Antonello Coletta - Lewis Hamilton's 'soon-to-be' new boss at Ferrari

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari F1 Charles Leclerc George Russell
Lewis Hamilton DMs A-list star with 'unexpected' message
F1 Social

Lewis Hamilton DMs A-list star with 'unexpected' message

  • Yesterday 22:58
Fernando Alonso delivers BRUTAL verdict on Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari struggles
Latest F1 News

Fernando Alonso delivers BRUTAL verdict on Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari struggles

  • June 19, 2025 09:43

Latest News

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton frustrations mount over STUBBORN Ferrari methods

  • 49 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: George Russell set for Austrian GP shock as FIA issue official statement

  • 1 hour ago
GPFans Recap

F1 Recap: Lando Norris handed harsh McLaren warning as ‘unfortunate’ role confirmed

  • Yesterday 23:54
F1 Social

Lewis Hamilton DMs A-list star with 'unexpected' message

  • Yesterday 22:58
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo SLAMMED by F1 fans for 'embarrassing' new job

  • Yesterday 21:56
FIA News

Lewis Hamilton nears 'biggest dream' as FIA trigger ‘defining’ moment

  • Yesterday 21:12
More news

Most read

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
300.000+ views

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

  • 12 june
 FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation
250.000+ views

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Spanish Grand Prix investigation

  • 1 june
 FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix

  • 2 june
 FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 14 june
 FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
150.000+ views

FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP

  • 14 june
 F1 champion loses his driving licence
150.000+ views

F1 champion loses his driving licence

  • 4 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x