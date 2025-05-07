Lewis Hamilton offered hope as F1 boss reveals WHEN Ferrari expect improvements

Lewis Hamilton has been offered a glimmer of hope by Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, who has detailed when upgrades will be introduced to the scarlet Formula 1 car.

The Miami Grand Prix saw Hamilton’s frustrations bubble to the surface, after a delay in team orders led to a series of curt radio messages towards race engineer Riccardo Adami, and the champion had to contend with a P8 finish.

Pace eluded Ferrari throughout the race weekend however, as the Miami International Autodrome exposed the SF-25’s weaknesses in slower corners and the team slipped further behind McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes at the front.

Vasseur confirmed the outfit will bring updates to the next race in Imola, with more substantial changes arriving at the end of May for the Spanish Grand Prix, which signals hope for Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc.

"We will have something to take a small step forward [in Imola] and then there will be another step in Barcelona," Vasseur said to Sky Sports F1 after the Miami Grand Prix.

Can Hamilton and Ferrari take a step forward at Imola?

Despite promising upgrades, Vasseur tempered expectations and stated the team’s focus should not be on developments but instead on finding the right balance for the car.

"We have to find the best compromise with the car and put everything together," he continued.

Ferrari’s pace was not the only cause for concern at the Miami GP, with Vasseur lamenting the tyres more so than the car.

"We haven’t found the best balance," Vasseur added.

"We struggled a lot and our best lap in qualifying came on used tyres. It’s the first time that’s happened in two years. This is frustrating. We have to work and fix our problems, one at a time and improve."

"It's much more a question of the tyres than the characteristics of the car. In some moments we managed to extract much more potential from the tyres than this weekend and from that comes the performance."

