Ferrari F1 boss given decisive verdict amid fierce criticism

One of Fred Vasseur's F1 rivals has leapt to the defence of the under-fire Ferrari boss as speculation ramps up regarding his future at the team.

The Frenchman replaced Mattia Binotto as team principle ahead of the 2023 campaign, but has been unable to deliver success for one of the sport's most iconic names.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton’s bleak Ferrari future revealed as F1 team stuck with regret

Expectations were high coming into this season having taken the constructors' title fight down to the last day in 2024, but their chances of going one better this time around are already all but over with less than half of this year's races in the books.

Vassuer hit back at coverage of the subject ahead of last weekend's Canadian Grand Prix, and now Williams boss James Vowles has offered his support.

"I’ve known Fred for probably 20 years or so,” Vowles, who signed a new contract earlier this week, told media in Montreal.

“Fred is an incredibly good leader. And what you see him doing here in front of you today is he’s shouldering all of this because that’s what we do, and that’s our job to do it.

“And his point is actually valid. For me personally, it’s never caused me grief or upset.

"But what I’ve seen it do is destroy individuals as a result of one line that’s written by someone who may or may not know any details behind it."

James Vowles has come out in support of rival boss Fred Vasseur

Vowles backs Vasseur to turn things around

Despite failing to secure a grand prix win so far in 2025, Vowles insisted his counterpart was still the team's best chance of returning to the pinnacle of the sport.

"But what I would say is I have all the respect in the world for Fred and what he is doing in Ferrari," he added.

"Because they are competitive and they are moving forward. Simple as that.”

Ferrari -spearheaded by Charles Leclerc and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton - go into next weekend's Austrian GP behind both McLaren and Mercedes in the constructors' standings.

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo coming out of retirement as F1 legend reveals new project details

Related