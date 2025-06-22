F1 News Today: Hamilton’s bleak Ferrari future revealed as Leclerc SPOOKED by team-mate’s driving skills

An awkward moment between F1 legend Lewis Hamilton and a journalist at the recent Canadian Grand Prix has furthered rumours that he and Ferrari may not be on the same page.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton leaves Leclerc SCARED after driving Ferrari's 'fastest ever road car'

Lewis Hamilton's driving appeared to terrify team-mate Charles Leclerc as the F1 duo took a spin in a brand new Ferrari car for the brand's YouTube channel.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 movie TRASHED by the BBC in brutal review

The much-hyped F1 movie got pretty positive reviews this week, until it didn’t.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen issues surprising Hamilton take with Abu Dhabi 2021 admission

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has made a surprising admission regarding his controversial battle with Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

How and when Aston Martin will replace BOTH drivers

The ambitious Aston Martin F1 team are hoping to challenge for world championships in the near future, with Lawrence Stroll throwing millions of pounds at the outfit to give them all the tools they need to compete nearer to the front from 2026 onwards. But what about their drivers?

➡️ READ MORE

Brundle slams 'CLUMSY' F1 star before revealing Verstappen advice

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle has branded one of this year's championship contenders as 'clumsy', before offering some friendly advice.

➡️ READ MORE

Related