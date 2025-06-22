F1 News Today: Hamilton’s bleak Ferrari future revealed as Leclerc SPOOKED by team-mate’s driving skills
F1 News Today: Hamilton’s bleak Ferrari future revealed as Leclerc SPOOKED by team-mate’s driving skills
An awkward moment between F1 legend Lewis Hamilton and a journalist at the recent Canadian Grand Prix has furthered rumours that he and Ferrari may not be on the same page.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton leaves Leclerc SCARED after driving Ferrari's 'fastest ever road car'
Lewis Hamilton's driving appeared to terrify team-mate Charles Leclerc as the F1 duo took a spin in a brand new Ferrari car for the brand's YouTube channel.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 movie TRASHED by the BBC in brutal review
The much-hyped F1 movie got pretty positive reviews this week, until it didn’t.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen issues surprising Hamilton take with Abu Dhabi 2021 admission
Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has made a surprising admission regarding his controversial battle with Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
How and when Aston Martin will replace BOTH drivers
The ambitious Aston Martin F1 team are hoping to challenge for world championships in the near future, with Lawrence Stroll throwing millions of pounds at the outfit to give them all the tools they need to compete nearer to the front from 2026 onwards. But what about their drivers?
➡️ READ MORE
Brundle slams 'CLUMSY' F1 star before revealing Verstappen advice
Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle has branded one of this year's championship contenders as 'clumsy', before offering some friendly advice.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Hamilton’s bleak Ferrari future revealed as Leclerc SPOOKED by team-mate’s driving skills
- 29 minutes ago
F1 star credits world champion for 'saving career'
- Yesterday 23:59
Antonelli in BIZARRE exchange after major test
- Yesterday 22:58
Lewis Hamilton U-TURN enforced after unlikely rival launches fashion battle
- Yesterday 21:56
Brundle slams 'CLUMSY' F1 star before revealing Verstappen advice
- Yesterday 20:58
F1 News Today: SHOCK Verstappen team-mate verdict revealed as Sergio Perez set for return
- Yesterday 20:43
Most read
FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
- 12 june
FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 june
FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
- 14 june
FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
- 14 june
F1 champion loses his driving licence
- 4 june
Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
- 16 june