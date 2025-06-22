close global

Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Bahrain, 2025

F1 News Today: Hamilton’s bleak Ferrari future revealed as Leclerc SPOOKED by team-mate’s driving skills

An awkward moment between F1 legend Lewis Hamilton and a journalist at the recent Canadian Grand Prix has furthered rumours that he and Ferrari may not be on the same page.

Hamilton leaves Leclerc SCARED after driving Ferrari's 'fastest ever road car'

Lewis Hamilton's driving appeared to terrify team-mate Charles Leclerc as the F1 duo took a spin in a brand new Ferrari car for the brand's YouTube channel.

F1 movie TRASHED by the BBC in brutal review

The much-hyped F1 movie got pretty positive reviews this week, until it didn’t.

Verstappen issues surprising Hamilton take with Abu Dhabi 2021 admission

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has made a surprising admission regarding his controversial battle with Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

How and when Aston Martin will replace BOTH drivers

The ambitious Aston Martin F1 team are hoping to challenge for world championships in the near future, with Lawrence Stroll throwing millions of pounds at the outfit to give them all the tools they need to compete nearer to the front from 2026 onwards. But what about their drivers?

Brundle slams 'CLUMSY' F1 star before revealing Verstappen advice

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle has branded one of this year's championship contenders as 'clumsy', before offering some friendly advice.

