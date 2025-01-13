Jos Verstappen issues CONTROVERSIAL Abu Dhabi 2021 statement

Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen has made a controversial statement about his son's success at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen Jr's overtake on seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton during the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP has cemented itself in F1's history books, after it allowed the Dutchman to claim his first championship.

The race was not without its controversy, however, following then race director Michael Masi's decision to let all lapped cars sat in between Hamilton and Verstappen to unlap themselves under safety car conditions, placing Verstappen directly behind Hamilton.

Following his 2021 title, Verstappen has since gone on to add three more to his collection, becoming one of the most decorated drivers in the sport's history.

Max Verstappen claimed his first championship in 2021

Max Verstappen won his fourth title in 2024

Verstappen's father discusses controversial first world title

Despite all of his son's subsequent success, 52-year-old Verstappen has made a shock admission about the 2021 title win.

The Dutchman admitted that the circumstances in which Verstappen won the title were 'special', controversial perhaps to Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton alongside some F1 fans who look upon the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP rather more bitterly.

Verstappen senior has issued his verdict about his son's success, pointing to a poignant moment amid the chaos.

“Every title is special and valuable, the best is always the first," he told F1 Insider.

Jos Verstappen discusses his son's first F1 title

"Abu Dhabi 2021 was special. When you win the title on the last lap, you'll never forget it. Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton won't like that. But I still remember sitting in the pits with my son shortly after the race and we reviewed his career in fast forward. It was an extremely beautiful and emotional moment for both of us.

"As for this year, his race in the pouring rain in Sao Paulo obviously stands out. He had to start from the back in extremely difficult conditions. It was easy to make a mistake, but Max just drove as if the rain hadn't happened. That was special."

