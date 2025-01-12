Red Bull BOMBSHELL drops as Perez ‘agreement’ revealed over stunning comeback

A Red Bull bombshell has dropped over a stunning comeback for Sergio Perez in a fresh 'agreement.

The Mexican driver was axed from Red Bull at the end of 2024, following a disappointing season which resulted in a third place finish in the constructors’ standings for the team.

Despite a strong start to the season, Perez’s difficulties with the RB20 soon became apparent, where the 34-year-old struggled to make it out of Q1 and deliver points on multiple occasions.

Eventually, Red Bull bosses ran out of patience with their driver, and announced that Liam Lawson would be replacing Perez for 2025.

Sergio Perez endured a woeful 2024 season

Liam Lawson will drive alongside Max Verstappen in 2025

Will Perez return to F1?

Whilst Perez’s disastrous final season with Red Bull dominated headlines throughout 2024, it can be easy to forget some of his finer moments as a F1 driver.

The former Red Bull star enjoyed iconic victories in F1, such as his win at the 2022 Monaco GP and his first ever P1 finish at the 2020 Bahrain GP.

However, Perez has been tipped to make a return to Red Bull, albeit in a marketing capacity, with David Coulthard alleging that an 'agreement' has been struck.

Could Sergio Perez make a Red Bull return?

"If it was a personality contest and you know, one of the most liked drivers in the paddock contest, he would still be in the seat. He's a brilliant man,” he said on the Formula for Success Podcast.

“He's done a great job, and he has won lots of grands prix, and he can be incredibly proud of his performance.

"But last season, he didn't match Max, and it cost the team valuable points in the constructors' championship. So, an agreement has been found where he will still be involved with the brand in some way, but clearly not behind the steering wheel of the Red Bull Racing car."

