Sergio Perez looking at 'SEVERAL options' for stunning return
Ex-F1 star Sergio Perez is weighing up 'several options' as he edges closer to a stunning return to the top tier of world motorsport.
Perez was an ever-present in F1 from 2011-2024, representing the likes of Sauber, Force India, and Red Bull, where he drove alongside four-time world champion Max Verstappen.
Despite signing a new contract with the Milton Keynes-based outfit midway through the previous campaign, he was axed by the squad ahead of this season following a dismal run of form.
But Carlos Slim Domit, one of the Mexican's biggest financial backers during his time in F1, has confirmed that the 35-year-old is far from done with the sport.
"Checo has the support of all of us [the company and sponsors], and of all the fans," he said, as reported by Fox Sports Mexico. "I know he's looking at several options.
"We'd all be very happy to have him back in Formula 1, but it's something he's looking at."
Cadillac favourites to secure Perez signature
Perez has been linked with a host of teams looking to add an experienced racer to their lineup for 2026.
Cadillac - who will make their introduction to the sport next season - are the hot favourites to secure his signature, but nothing has been agreed as things stand.
Alpine have also recently emerged as a potential landing spot for the six-time race winner, with Pierre Gasly their only driver tied down for 2026.
Perez is one of several former racers vying for a return to the grid, with the likes of Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher also believed to be in the thoughts of several team principles.
