Sergio Perez, Checo Perez, Red Bull, Abu Dhabi, 2024

Sergio Perez sends F1 fans into frenzy over 'comeback announcement'

A Sergio Perez social media post has sent his adoring fans wild, with the Mexican driver's next career steps still yet to be unveiled.

Perez was axed from F1 at the end of the 2024 season, being replaced by Liam Lawson at Red Bull and not having any time to find another seat in the sport.

The Mexican therefore opted to take a sabbatical, but both him and his management team have constantly reiterated that he is not done with F1, and that he is looking for a way back in to the sport.

Cadillac and Alpine have been the two teams most strongly linked with acquiring his services for 2026, but the six-time grand prix winner has been keeping his future plans under wraps.

However, a new video on Instagram which features racing car sound effects and is an advert for racing gear, has driven his followers crazy, with fans on tenterhooks waiting for news of a Perez return.

The caption on the video read: "Something is reigniting. Are you ready? Stay tuned for my new collection coming soon with @majasportswear."

Fans took to the comments section to berate Perez for teasing them with what looked like an official announcement.

"CHECO I THOUGHT IT WAS YOUR COMEBACK ANNOUNCEMENT, don’t do this to me," one user commented, while another said: "For a split second I thought he was unveiling that he has joined Cadillac."

Sergio Perez was axed at the end of 2024

The Cadillac theme ran through the comments section, with another fan saying: "Interesting way to tell us you're going to Cadillac... but I love it", while one particular user was clearly very emotional about a potential Checo return: "I LOVE YOU CHECO, ALREADY ANNOUNCED YOUR RETURN."

Where will Perez race in 2026?

Cadillac seem like the most concrete option for Perez, with team principal Graeme Lowdon confirming that the team want at least one experienced racer for their first season in the sport in 2026.

However, Alpine may well have a seat to fill for 2026, with neither Jack Doohan nor Franco Colapinto making an impression on the seat next to Pierre Gasly.

On top of this, Red Bull themselves may well be looking for a new driver, with Yuki Tsunoda not currently contracted beyond 2025 and having only scored seven points from 12 races for the main team.

A Perez return to Red Bull would be seen as an embarrassing u-turn for the team, but he may just once again offer them the experienced head they need for such a crucial 2026 season.

One thing's for sure, Tsunoda and Liam Lawson's struggles in the RB21 in 2025 have made Perez a more valuable asset, with teams up and down the grid now taking notice of his 2024 performances compared to those two drivers in 2025.

Perez has already confirmed that conversations with various teams have taken place about a potential 2026 return for the 35-year-old six-time race winner.

