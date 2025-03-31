Sergio Perez RETURN seriously considered by F1 team

Sergio Perez's chances of securing a sensational Formula 1 return have received their biggest boost yet, after it was revealed he was on a 'three-driver' shortlist.

Perez was unceremoniously dumped by Red Bull at the end of 2024 after a horror season where he was left badly exposed as Max Verstappen's team-mate, struggling to grab major points while the Dutchman clinched his fourth consecutive world championship.

Having then been replaced by Liam Lawson though, Perez's F1 stock has been given an unexpected boost as the New Zealander's struggles in the second Red Bull have been even worse. So much so that Lawson has been axed after just two races for Yuki Tsunoda.

This has led to revised opinions over Perez's final season at Red Bull and now at the age of 35 he could make a shock return to the pinnacle of motorsport with the new Cadillac team for 2026.

1978 F1 world champion Mario Andretti, who is on the board of directors at the new team, has admitted that one of the driver seats ahead of their 2026 debut is expected to be handed to an experienced star - and that the six-time grand prix winner was a serious contender.

Cadillac could rescue Perez's F1 career

"Well, I wish I could tell you, but this is something we keep secret ourselves because we don't want to raise hopes in some areas where it might not happen," Andretti told the Spanish edition of ESPN.

"So I think it's very important that we keep this between us until a final decision is made. There are a lot of them [drivers] in the United States, you know, but because of licensing and everything else, there definitely aren't too many options.

"But the second driver, the second seat, will definitely be an experienced driver who might be available. And we all know that the selection in that regard is quite clear.

"There may be three drivers to choose from. Three drivers, realistically, to choose from. And I'm not going to tell you which ones."

But when pressed on whether Checo was under consideration, Andretti said: "It’s an option. It could be an option. Of course. All I can say is that Liam Lawson is making Checo look very, very good.

"Tsunoda, you know, I think he probably deserved that seat more than Liam. But who am I?"

