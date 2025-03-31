close global

F1 News Today: Horner under Red Bull pressure as key issue could trigger Verstappen exit

Ralf Schumacher has claimed that Christian Horner’s role at Red Bull should be 'under review' in a recent discussion where he also labelled the team principal as ‘controversial’.

Red Bull face Honda issue that could trigger Verstappen exit

There's been a pile on about Honda's speculated involvement in the deal and what it means for Red Bull going forward, but there is an uncomfortable issue bubbling under here that Christian Horner's team risk repeating in a similar nightmare scenario.

Ex-Lewis Hamilton boss 'starts £30m mega-mansion project... with secret THAMES tunnel'

Lewis Hamilton’s former boss at McLaren, Ron Dennis, is reportedly building a £30 million mansion with a secret tunnel linking it to the River Thames.

Hamilton offers vital mental health advice that YOU can benefit from

Lewis Hamilton has offered advice in a recent interview to people that are struggling with their mental health, after he reflected on the difficult periods of his Formula 1 career.

The new Lewis Hamilton? Ferrari sign British racing star

Lewis Hamilton may be Ferrari’s present, but the Formula 1 team are already looking to the future after signing a young British talent to their driver academy.

